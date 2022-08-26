Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County’s Woodhaven. Police are not saying how it’s believed that she died.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy believed to be in Pontiac area
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy. Anthony Ernest Rodriguez hasn’t been seen since Aug. 24. Police believe he is in the Pontiac area. Police checked various locations he’s known to visit, including...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed in St. Clair County while checking on bicyclist who’d just been killed by different driver
PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 40-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in St. Clair County right after she came out of her home to check on a bicyclist who had been struck and killed by a different car, police said. Officials said they received a call...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Rayne Dunbar was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) 19100 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, white socks, and black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
wlen.com
Adrian Man Suspected of Multiple Recreational Vehicle Thefts has been Arrested
Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Detectives from Jackson County, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County arrested a Suspect who was wanted in numerous recreational vehicle thefts spanning Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How 3 Livonia teens who were driving past a burning home helped save the people inside (with video)
LIVONIA, Mich. – Three Livonia teenagers who happened to drive past a house fire earlier this week sprang into action and helped escort the residents to safety, officials said. Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof of a home at 3:52 p.m. Monday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police still trying to identify woman shot, killed in 4-part shooting spree
DETROIT – Police are still trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit last weekend that “terrorized” the community. A woman was fatally shot by a 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another person and a dog in a four-part shooting spree on Aug. 28. One woman who was shot and killed has yet to be identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
Spinal Column
Sheriff’s detectives need public’s tips to find missing Commerce girl
Since they have received few tips about her whereabouts, Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are once more taking to social media asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing almost two weeks. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen by her family...
85-year-old Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills
An 85-year-old Troy woman died Tuesday, and another woman was hospitalized, after a three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills. Investigators say everyone was wearing their seatbelts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash at Rochester Hills intersection, police say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Troy woman was killed Tuesday after her car was struck as part of a three-vehicle crash at an intersection in Rochester Hills, police said. The crash happened at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for missing 71-year-old woman last seen at her home
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen on August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. Evonne Nelson reportedly left her residency on the 17500 block of Ardmore Street and did not return home. Nelson’s health care provider state she has Bipolar and Schizophrenia.
Good Samaritan who tried to help fatally hit bicyclist dies after being struck by a separate vehicle in St. Clair County
Two people are dead in St. Clair County after a car hit a bicyclist and another vehicle hit a 40-year-old woman who attempted to help, police said.
WNEM
Father arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. He was denied bond.
Troy woman, 85, dies after three-vehicle crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 85-year-old woman from Troy has died following a three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills on Tuesday.The incident happened at about 6:61 p.m. at the intersection of Adams and Auburn Roads.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the victim, Mary Josephine Howe, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road and was trying to turn left, onto westbound Auburn Road. When she entered the intersection to turn left, her vehicle was struck by a 2015 Jeep Patriot that was traveling southbound on Adams Road.A 31-year-old woman from Lake Orion woman was driving the Jeep.Police say that after the initial collision, the Jeep struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman from Pontiac.The third vehicle was stopped at the traffic light on eastbound Auburn Road.The Rochester Hills Fire Department transported Howe to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.The driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, while the driver of the Cruze declined medical treatment at the scene of the incident.Police say alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
Shots fired during road rage incident on I-96 closes freeway at M-39 in Detroit
A road rage incident on the express lane of I-96 ended in gunfire Thursday morning officials say, effectively shutting down the freeway as police search the area for evidence.
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
The Oakland Press
Police: Resident scammed out of $500 by phone fraudster
A Bloomfield Township resident was recently scammed out of $500 by a telephone caller claiming to be from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office attempting to settle a fine for not reporting for jury duty, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the 45-year-old fraud victim received several...
Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit. The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.
Comments / 2