Wixom, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Rayne Dunbar was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) 19100 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, white socks, and black...
DETROIT, MI
Commerce Charter Township, MI
Wixom, MI
Wixom, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Commerce Charter Township, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
wlen.com

Adrian Man Suspected of Multiple Recreational Vehicle Thefts has been Arrested

Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Detectives from Jackson County, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County arrested a Suspect who was wanted in numerous recreational vehicle thefts spanning Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that...
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police still trying to identify woman shot, killed in 4-part shooting spree

DETROIT – Police are still trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit last weekend that “terrorized” the community. A woman was fatally shot by a 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another person and a dog in a four-part shooting spree on Aug. 28. One woman who was shot and killed has yet to be identified.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
WOODHAVEN, MI
NewsBreak
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for missing 71-year-old woman last seen at her home

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen on August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. Evonne Nelson reportedly left her residency on the 17500 block of Ardmore Street and did not return home. Nelson’s health care provider state she has Bipolar and Schizophrenia.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Father arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch

MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. He was denied bond.
MONTROSE, MI
CBS Detroit

Troy woman, 85, dies after three-vehicle crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 85-year-old woman from Troy has died following a three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills on Tuesday.The incident happened at about 6:61 p.m. at the intersection of Adams and Auburn Roads.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the victim, Mary Josephine Howe, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road and was trying to turn left, onto westbound Auburn Road. When she entered the intersection to turn left, her vehicle was struck by a 2015 Jeep Patriot that was traveling southbound on Adams Road.A 31-year-old woman from Lake Orion woman was driving the Jeep.Police say that after the initial collision, the Jeep struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman from Pontiac.The third vehicle was stopped at the traffic light on eastbound Auburn Road.The Rochester Hills Fire Department transported Howe to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.The driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, while the driver of the Cruze declined medical treatment at the scene of the incident.Police say alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
TROY, MI
WNEM

Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Resident scammed out of $500 by phone fraudster

A Bloomfield Township resident was recently scammed out of $500 by a telephone caller claiming to be from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office attempting to settle a fine for not reporting for jury duty, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the 45-year-old fraud victim received several...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.   The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.  
DETROIT, MI

