KELOLAND TV
Breaking records at the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost one year since the new Summit Arena finished construction and rebranding the civic center. Since then, the Monument has seen hundreds of thousands of people come through the doors. Whether it’s the Black Hills Stock Show or a popular country...
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
newscenter1.tv
Joey Kragness
Joey came to Rapid City in 2017 to get a degree in Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences from South Dakota Mines. Getting a degree in one of the most meteorologically diverse regions provided plenty of learning opportunities. “Growing up in central Minnesota, I’m very familiar with rapidly changing weather conditions. Ever...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
kotatv.com
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]
The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Neck Yoke Road reopened
UPDATE (10:23 a.m.): Neck Yoke Road has been reopened. ROCKERVILLE, S.D. — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Neck Yoke Road near Evans Court is closed Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire. Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. NewsCenter1 will provide...
newscenter1.tv
Elevate: “no surprise” Rapid City ranked 3rd in best place for recent grads to start their careers
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota is getting some national recognition, with a recent survey by Insurify naming Rapid City the third-best city for recent grads to start their careers. “We have been telling everybody that for the last three years, so it’s finally good to see that someone...
KELOLAND TV
Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school
Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
newscenter1.tv
Spearfish Bicycle Collective rolls into new location
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Bike week is officially underway in Spearfish, with residents coming together for a three-mile community ride to kick things off. However, the ride was not the big event of the day. That title went to the grand opening of the Spearfish Bicycle Collective’s new setup on...
newscenter1.tv
Here are the Rapid City Schools that will be releasing early on Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Back to school typically signals the beginning of fall. However, summer has decided to stick around a little longer. Due to the anticipated high temperatures for Thursday, September 1, several schools will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. Bus routes will run early. Elementary Schools:
kotatv.com
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
newscenter1.tv
Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure
CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man claims share of Dakota Cash jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Rapid City man became South Dakota’s latest big lottery winner Friday when he claimed half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. Joel Nielsen will receive $63,221 from the jackpot, with the other winning ticket in Watertown taking the other half. Nielsen didn’t learn...
KELOLAND TV
Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
newscenter1.tv
How does a weather radar work? Here’s a glimpse inside!
NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. – If you’ve ever driven east of Rapid City, or even just tuned into the weather, you’re probably aware of the National Weather Service doppler radar in New Underwood. It’s a NEXRAD, or Next Generation Radar, with radar being an abbreviated way of saying radio detection and ranging. There’s a lot more going on inside that “giant golf ball” than meets the eye.
newscenter1.tv
Send us your Back to School Photos!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday marks a very important day for many of the residents in Rapid City. Today was the first day back to school for RCAS. Whether the day was met with excitement or nervousness, many parents marked this day with photographs of their students. We want to see your photos! Submit them below!
kotatv.com
Discovery Ride, the icing on the cake at Strider Fest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wind through your hair, sunglasses on, and the sound of a loud engine. It’s been a few weeks since the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but Strider Fest gave over 150 kids the chance to celebrate their bikes. Even if the sound of an engine came from the noise of a kid.
newscenter1.tv
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in Hermosa
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer. Dannie Barcal, the 80-year-old driver of the Dodge, was transported by ambulance...
