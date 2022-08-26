Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFGate
My life hasn't been the same since San Francisco taught me what a burrito could be
I did not come to San Francisco to eat. This is unlike me. It’s unlike anyone who comes to this town. When you go to San Francisco, you eat. You’d be a fool to have any other objective in mind. And lord knows I had traveled to San Francisco to get my eat on many times before.
SFist
Oakland Hip Hop Festival Heiro Day Returns for 10th Annual Celebration Monday, But Really All Weekend
Multi-platinum Oakland native Keyshia Cole headlines Monday’s 10th annual Heiro Day, with Mistah F.A.B. and of course Hieroglyphics in the mix too, but this year the festival has events all Labor Day weekend long. There is no shortage of music festivals in the Bay Area these days, but there...
ksro.com
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
Where to get an Italian beef in San Francisco, according to a Chicagoan
The popularity of this regional sandwich has been booming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Who is setting trash cans on fire along the Embarcadero in San Francisco?
SAN FRANCISCO - Investigators are looking into more than a dozen fires in trash cans in San Francisco along the Embarcadero. Video from Citizen App shows some of the fires reported late Wednesday night during a two-hour period. No injuries were reported, and, for now, there's no information on how...
KTVU FOX 2
Firefighters battle blaze at San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters responded to a blaze at a multi-residential complex Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:41 p.m. in the area of Haight and Divisadero streets. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the fire is burning at a multi-residential unit that sits over a...
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Caught on video: Thieves steal license plates to commit break-ins, rack up tolls on Bay Area roads
License plate thefts and 'cold-plating' are on the rise in the Bay Area, and oftentimes the stolen plates are used in shocking crimes, including one resulting in a hefty $2,000 toll fine for its victim.
NBC San Diego
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Researchers say dead whale that washed in Half Moon Bay was popular 'Fran'
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Researchers say a humpback whale that was struck by a ship and washed ashore Sunday in Half Moon Bay was a well-known humpback named Fran. Scientists at the Marine Mammal Center in the Marin Headlands and their partners at whale data organization Happywhale confirmed Fran's death Monday during a necropsy. The official cause was blunt force trauma.
7 Relaxing Things To See And Do On A Day Trip To Bolinas
Wandering into the little town of Bolinas, on the Western edge of Marin County, feels like being initiated into a secret society. As the story goes, the locals regularly steal any and all road signs that direct people to the town, happy to avoid the crush of tourists. In reality, the residents are friendly, the art scene is bustling and the pace of life is wonderfully slow. Writer Richard Brautigan, musician Grace Slick, and actor Frances McDormand have called this place home, and for good reason. Here are a few things to see and ways to enjoy this eclectic little...
Eater
Ok’s Deli Brings Its Stacked, Instagrammable Sandwiches to New Oakland Storefront
Sandwich fanatics, get ready: Pop-up favorite Ok’s Deli is gearing up for the September 1 opening of its long-awaited permanent Oakland shop. It’s been seven months since its last pop-up, and in that time chef-owner Albert Ok was searching for the perfect spot to serve up his Sichuan hot chicken sandwiches. Although the pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close, resulting in a number of available storefronts, it was tough to find the perfect space for a busy sandwich shop. Ok was committed to settling in Oakland, and although there was a brief, tempting offer to open up shop in San Francisco, he ultimately settled on a spot near the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 40th Street, explaining he wanted to stay “community based” and “East Bay faithful.”
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco first responders feel the impact after two EMTs were attacked
San Francisco police are still looking for the man who attacked two paramedics as they were waiting or calls in a south of market parking lot. That man breaking in the windows with a sharpened stick, forcing the paramedics inside to run for safety, the suspect then got behind the wheel, trying to mow them down.
Six puppies stolen from San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
Comments / 1