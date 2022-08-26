ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

‘This is a natural disease event’: Over 100 of birds humanely euthanized at Noah’s Ark

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwHu_0hWvTDXJ00

HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Hundreds of birds are dead after local and state agencies have been on site at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary working to contain a possible bird flu outbreak.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Local and state officials like Georgia Department of Agriculture, USDA, and DNR have been on site since Aug. 13 working to try and stop the spread of bird flu.

As a result, those officials made the decision to humanely euthanize peacocks, pea hens, emus, ostrich, Guinea fowl, chickens, turkeys and geese, one owl, one crow and one sandhill crane. All as an effort to stop the spread.

“These species of birds can be carriers of the avian influenza and were exposed to the vulture population that has been dying off,” Noah’s Ark statement reads. “Unfortunately, their euthanasia is a critical step in attempting to maintain and mitigate this contagious disease not only to protect the other bird species at Noah’s Ark, but for the entire bird population of Henry County and Georgia as a whole.”

As of Friday, Aug. 26, officials at Noah’s Ark have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that all bird species believed to be a threat to the spread of bird flu, have been euthanized.

  • Father of Atlanta woman who died by suicide encourages everyone to ‘help at least one person’

Georgia Department of Agriculture veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle said over 100 birds were euthanized and for a minimal of five months all avian species will be under quarantine.

“Over these coming months, our staff will monitor the health of remaining animals on site so that the facility can ultimately be released from quarantine and safely resume operations,” Hennebelle said.

Protesters lined the street on Friday demanding there be an investigation into the leadership at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

“There were people in place to handle issues like this and they are no longer in place,” said Jordan Johnson, granddaughter of founder, Jama.

Noah’s Ark will remain under a strict quarantine and will remain closed to the public.

“While the animals in our care are not only our responsibility, they are also our family that we loved and that gave us great joy. We are heartbroken at the loss but understand its overall necessity in protecting the much larger bird populations on property and throughout the State,” officials from Noah’s Ark said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Henry County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Birds#Ark#Bird Species#Dnr#Channel 2 Action News
fox5atlanta.com

How long are you contagious with COVID-19?

ATLANTA - At this point in the pandemic, you probably know how to test yourself for COVID-19. You follow the directions, swab your nose, and wait about 15 minute for your results. But, what if you test positive?. How long are you contagious?. Kaiser Permanente Georgia physician and epidemiologist Dr....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Dead, diseased animals reportedly found at private animal shelter

A Heard County animal shelter owner who held pet adoption events in Coweta was arrested this week on charges of animal cruelty after authorities discovered the state of the shelter. Wendy Brewer, owner of the Dogs Rock animal shelter, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and...
HEARD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pets
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
181K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy