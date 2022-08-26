Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
The Dispatch
Baltimore Avenue Redevelopment Cost, Timeline Double
OCEAN CITY – While they ultimately approved moving forward with the next steps in the planning process for the redevelopment of the Baltimore Avenue corridor, resort officials this week were taken aback to learn the project’s estimated price tag had nearly doubled from the original $20 million and will now likely take four years instead of two.
Cape Gazette
Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs
Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
Ocean City Today
Two women charged with indecent exposure in Ocean City
Two women from Upstate New York were arrested in Ocean City last week for indecent exposure, after one was seen swimming naked in a private pool and the other repeatedly flashed her private area to officers. Mandy Mari Ruggaber, 40, of Liverpool, New York, and Brandy Marie Duxbury, 37, of...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
WMDT.com
OC bridal company offers cost friendly ceremony options amid high inflation
OCEAN CITY, Md. – If wedding bells are in your near future, one Ocean City business wants to provide you all the magic for your special day at a fraction of the cost. We’re told due to historic high inflation, the U.S. average a couple will spend for a wedding is now around $39,000.
Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police
A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGMD Radio
Flames and Smoke Seen from Thompson Island
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Highway is under investigation. Members of the Lewes Fire Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Smoke and flames were coming from an exhaust hood on the roof. Customers and staff were...
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WBOC
Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCTED AGAIN-33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member
The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Comments / 0