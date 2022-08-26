Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man shot in the leg is recovering
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the leg Wednesday night, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. The man was injured at a home in the 800 block of South 22nd Street. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police reported.
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
KAAL-TV
N. Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him on Friday. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in a bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. He survived overnight and was found by a...
1 person killed in Iowa crash between semi and station wagon
The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County.
KCCI.com
Tearful reunion: Iowa woman thanks deputies who saved her life
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many of us have strolled to the mailbox, to find a piece of mail demanding we report for jury duty. Charlotte Wood got that piece of mail for the first time earlier this August. On Monday, she walked into the Polk County criminal court building...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
KCCI.com
Ames family raises awareness on drug overdoses
AMES, Iowa — It's all about remembering the good moments for Natasha Terrones. The Ames woman lost her daughter, Tashara Burnside, to a drug overdose back in 2016. She was only 25. "She was like my best friend, she was very charismatic, had a very unique personality," said Terrones.
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Dept. Of Ag Confirms Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease In Story County
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday they have confirmed the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease—Virus Type 2 (RHDV2). According to officials, staff identified the infected rabbit in Story County after testing. RHDV2 is almost always fatal to lagomorphs, such as rabbits, hares, and pikas. It is often characterized by fever and internal bleeding, leading to death. While not a risk to humans or other animals, RHDV2 can spread quickly within wild or domestic rabbit populations through contact with infected individuals, their meat and fur, or materials an infected rabbit has recently touched. Currently, the Story County case is the only one identified to date. However, rabbit owners are still encouraged to contact their veterinarians to develop biosecurity protocols to protect their animals. Learn more about RHDV2 by following the link included below.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard. Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on...
beeherald.com
Multi-county high speed chase along gravel roads, cornfield ends with OWI, drug charges
A high-speed chase topping 90 mph navigating gravel roads in both Greene and Boone County as well as a cornfield required help from air patrol and the K9 unit Saturday, ending with charges of OWI and possession of marijuana. Ian Patterson, 42 of Des Moines, eluded law enforcement in a...
KCCI.com
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
KCRG.com
Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County. Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner. Bremer County deputies said...
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
KIMT
Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder
OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown community members work together to save Lake Woodmere from drying out
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A lake in Marshalltown is in danger of drying up and now many across the community are coming together to make sure that doesn't happen. Lake Woodmere is in Riverside Cemetery. The cemetery is a beloved place for many people in Marshalltown and not just for those who have loved ones buried there.
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
KCCI.com
Renovations completed on the Polk County Historic Courthouse
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dedication this morning marked the completion of the $40 million renovation of the Polk County Historic Courthouse. "It has been restored to what it looked like, in many respects, when it first opened in 1906," said Judge Michael Huppert, Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District.
