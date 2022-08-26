The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday they have confirmed the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease—Virus Type 2 (RHDV2). According to officials, staff identified the infected rabbit in Story County after testing. RHDV2 is almost always fatal to lagomorphs, such as rabbits, hares, and pikas. It is often characterized by fever and internal bleeding, leading to death. While not a risk to humans or other animals, RHDV2 can spread quickly within wild or domestic rabbit populations through contact with infected individuals, their meat and fur, or materials an infected rabbit has recently touched. Currently, the Story County case is the only one identified to date. However, rabbit owners are still encouraged to contact their veterinarians to develop biosecurity protocols to protect their animals. Learn more about RHDV2 by following the link included below.

