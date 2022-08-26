ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

WCNC

2 injured following overnight shooting in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
City
Matthews, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Matthews, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD: 1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man has died and another person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic responded to Rose Ridge Place, near Pressley Road, Tuesday around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Paramedics pronounced one man dead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Death penalty off the table for suspect in CATS driver homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Darian Dru Thavychith, the suspect charged with killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in an alleged road rage shooting in February. The ruling came down when Thavychith appeared in court on Thursday. Rivera died after being shot while...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nearly six months after a deadly Chester County shooting, deputies say suspect was caught in Texas

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

CMPD: 4-year-old hurt after shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Wallace Woods apartments just off Independence Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a young child who had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-485 open after crash near Rocky River Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-485 Inner near Rocky River Road between exit 33 and 36, is closed due to a crash. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Medic says 1 person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. This accident has cleared. All lanes of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 suspect shot, 2 arrested in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Stephen Curry presented with key to the city by Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council presented two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion Stephen Curry with the key to the city on Thursday. The special city council meeting was called by Mayor Vi Lyles and held in the city council chamber at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Earlier this week, Davidson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Improving Access to Health Care in Your City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You want to see a doctor but you can’t get an appointment? You’re not alone. A new survey from Dedicated Senior Medical Center which recently opened a new medical facility right in here in Charlotte found that one third of respondents say that it is difficult to get an appointment when they need it. Other surveys show it can take nearly three weeks, on average, to get an appointment. That can have a significant impact on health, especially for older Americans says Dr. Beranger, M.D. with Dedicated Senior Medical Services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 are back open in south Charlotte after a deadly crash caused major delays and backups Tuesday morning. Medic was called to a crash on the inner loop of I-485 just past Exit 65 for South Boulevard and North Polk Street around 6 a.m. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
