Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New report: Charlotte second only to Raleigh as best city to start an online business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a recent report released by internet provider Century Link, Charlotte is second only to Raleigh as the best city to start an online business. The telecom company looked at five factors: quality of life, tax rank, economic rank, average internet speed and broadband access percentage, and government technology.
WCNC
2 injured following overnight shooting in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
WCNC
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CMPD: 1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man has died and another person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic responded to Rose Ridge Place, near Pressley Road, Tuesday around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Paramedics pronounced one man dead...
Death penalty off the table for suspect in CATS driver homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Darian Dru Thavychith, the suspect charged with killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in an alleged road rage shooting in February. The ruling came down when Thavychith appeared in court on Thursday. Rivera died after being shot while...
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly six months after a deadly Chester County shooting, deputies say suspect was caught in Texas
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 10:36 AM EDT September 1, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
CMPD: 4-year-old hurt after shooting in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Wallace Woods apartments just off Independence Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a young child who had been shot.
No injuries after school bus crash in south Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No injuries were reported after a school bus crash in south Charlotte, according to Medic. It happened Wednesday afternoon on South Boulevard and Wisteria Drive, south of Archdale Drive, near Sleepy Poet Antique Mall. Medic said 13 students were on board the bus at the time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-485 open after crash near Rocky River Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-485 Inner near Rocky River Road between exit 33 and 36, is closed due to a crash. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Medic says 1 person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. This accident has cleared. All lanes of...
1 suspect shot, 2 arrested in shooting at Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
Stephen Curry presented with key to the city by Charlotte City Council
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council presented two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion Stephen Curry with the key to the city on Thursday. The special city council meeting was called by Mayor Vi Lyles and held in the city council chamber at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Earlier this week, Davidson...
Sen. Thom Tillis shows support for Piedmont Lithium, looking to mine in Gaston County
BELMONT, N.C. — On Wednesday, Piedmont Lithium, a diversified developer of lithium resources, opened the doors to its new headquarters in Belmont. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis was in attendance showing his support for the company. The Senator said Gaston County should be the next leader for lithium, but he wants it done responsibly.
'It shouldn't exist': State-funded program supplements child care employee pay but it's not enough
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic taught us all the importance of child care and the problems with what many call a broken system. Teachers say they aren't getting paid well, and the business model means facilities struggle to stay open while North Carolina parents struggle to afford the care in the first place.
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
WCNC
Improving Access to Health Care in Your City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You want to see a doctor but you can’t get an appointment? You’re not alone. A new survey from Dedicated Senior Medical Center which recently opened a new medical facility right in here in Charlotte found that one third of respondents say that it is difficult to get an appointment when they need it. Other surveys show it can take nearly three weeks, on average, to get an appointment. That can have a significant impact on health, especially for older Americans says Dr. Beranger, M.D. with Dedicated Senior Medical Services.
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 are back open in south Charlotte after a deadly crash caused major delays and backups Tuesday morning. Medic was called to a crash on the inner loop of I-485 just past Exit 65 for South Boulevard and North Polk Street around 6 a.m. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0