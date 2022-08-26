Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
AG Schmidt says Kansas’ vote for abortion rights should be ‘respected going forward’
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican nominee for governor, said Thursday that voters’ landslide rejection of a measure removing abortion rights from the state constitution “has to be respected going forward.”. Schmidt indicated that if elected governor he would not push the Kansas Legislature to again advance...
Wichita Eagle
How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
Wichita Eagle
Schmidt signals ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports will be early priority
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican nominee for governor, will make a ban on transgender athletes competing in women and girls’ sports an early priority if elected, saying Thursday he would push for the Legislature to pass it within the first 100 days of taking office. Lawmakers have...
Wichita Eagle
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 As KS Betting Launches
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Are you ready for some football? Both the college and NFL seasons are finally upon us. There simply couldn’t be a better time for online sports betting in Kansas to be launching. Along with the launch comes the arrival of elite welcome bonuses, and perhaps none are better than the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which is giving all new players $200 in free bets when they register for a new account and place a $5 real money bet in either NFL or college football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Teacher suspended for not using student’s he/him pronouns gets $95K from Kansas district
A Kansas school district agreed to settle a lawsuit after suspending a teacher who had refused to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns due to religious reasons. Attorneys for Pamela Ricard called the settlement a “victory for free speech at public schools.” The Geary County School District, where Ricard was employed as a math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, agreed to pay her $95,000 in damages.
Wichita Eagle
The best cheeseburger in Missouri? This Route 66 drive-in ranked No. 1, Yelp says
If you’re looking for the best cheeseburger in Missouri, you’ll find it at a historic Route 66 drive-in, according to Yelp. Carl’s Drive In recently ranked as the No. 1 place to get a cheeseburger in the Show-Me State. “Some say sweet dreams are made of cheeseburgers,...
Wichita Eagle
Are rents finally slowing down in South Florida?
After a year of dramatic rent hikes, it looks like rent growth could be finally starting to slow down in South Florida, according to recent rent index. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama analyzed a number of metropolitan areas across the United States and found that some areas, among them South Florida, are seeing slower rent growth than before.
Wichita Eagle
I grew up in small-town Kansas reading ‘dangerous’ books. All kids deserve that chance
During my junior year of high school, I set out on a mission: to spend the year reading books with controversial reputations, that had sometimes been banned, or whose authors had been blacklisted — an earlier era’s version of “cancel culture.”. It was more interesting than doing...
Comments / 0