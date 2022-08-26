ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wichita Eagle

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
Wichita Eagle

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 As KS Betting Launches

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Are you ready for some football? Both the college and NFL seasons are finally upon us. There simply couldn’t be a better time for online sports betting in Kansas to be launching. Along with the launch comes the arrival of elite welcome bonuses, and perhaps none are better than the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which is giving all new players $200 in free bets when they register for a new account and place a $5 real money bet in either NFL or college football.
Wichita Eagle

Teacher suspended for not using student’s he/him pronouns gets $95K from Kansas district

A Kansas school district agreed to settle a lawsuit after suspending a teacher who had refused to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns due to religious reasons. Attorneys for Pamela Ricard called the settlement a “victory for free speech at public schools.” The Geary County School District, where Ricard was employed as a math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, agreed to pay her $95,000 in damages.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Wichita Eagle

Are rents finally slowing down in South Florida?

After a year of dramatic rent hikes, it looks like rent growth could be finally starting to slow down in South Florida, according to recent rent index. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama analyzed a number of metropolitan areas across the United States and found that some areas, among them South Florida, are seeing slower rent growth than before.
FLORIDA STATE

