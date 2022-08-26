Proceedings continue to wait for a mental health evaluation for Daron Bell, the man charged with murder in the February shooting death of Gregory Burse. There could be an end in sight to the waiting—after a court order was signed in May for the evaluation to take place as quickly as possible—as Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling informed the court the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Complex seems to be catching up in its caseload.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO