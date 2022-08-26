Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP Convicted of Theft of Government Property after Co-Defendant, Former Coroner of Scott County, Kentucky previously pleaded Guilty to a Related Conspiracy
FRANKFORT, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. According...
Two commonwealth’s attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and Lyon counties — in a statement said information […]
whopam.com
Bell continues to wait for mental health evaluation
Proceedings continue to wait for a mental health evaluation for Daron Bell, the man charged with murder in the February shooting death of Gregory Burse. There could be an end in sight to the waiting—after a court order was signed in May for the evaluation to take place as quickly as possible—as Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling informed the court the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Complex seems to be catching up in its caseload.
WKYT 27
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former...
Webster Co. Sheriff has first court hearing since indictment
Nearly a month after a Webster County grand jury indicted him, Sheriff Donald Jones has one of his first court hearings.
whopam.com
Man served with indictment warrant connected to alleged home invasion
A Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for robbery was served Wednesday morning against a Hopkinsville man accused of being involved in a May 10 robbery on Younglove Street. The indictment against 22-year old Shartavious Burse of Hopkinsville is for complicity to first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and driving on...
whopam.com
Trial scheduled for alleged gunman in 2020 Oak Grove incident
A trial date was set Wednesday morning for the alleged gunman in the 2020 disappearance of Justin Tyler Sawyer in Oak Grove. Twenty-one-year-old Dawaun Davis of Clarksville is charged with assault and robbery in the first-degree, in addition to kidnapping. He’s also being held as a fugitive from another state, with Tennessee seeking him on felony warrants after Kentucky is done with his case.
whopam.com
HPD investigating recent residential break-in
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from recent days on Durrett Avenue. Force was used to get inside the residence in the 1400 block of Durrett sometime between August 19 and Saturday, with unknown suspects getting away with a tablet, according to the incident report.
whopam.com
Ky. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association expels Boling from its membership
The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association has expelled Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling from its membership. According to a news release, the Association voted on August 25 to expel both Boling and Ronnie Goldy of the 21st judicial district—the votes remove them from membership in the Association and precludes them from attending future Association functions and conferences.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Woman Charged In Hopkinsville Shooting
Police have released the name of an Elkton woman that was charged after a report of shots fired on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Manhattan Motel for a report of shots fired and located a gun and found 58-year-old Janice Beck who allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle. No one was injured and no damage was found to any vehicles.
mountain-topmedia.com
Fugitive gets away, but associate arrested
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — An attempt to arrest a Pike County fugitive Friday night ended with the suspect getting away but his companion going to jail. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Jacob Vanover, 22, of Pikeville, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station and knew him to be wanted on several warrants.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Greenville Road Motorcycle Pursuit
A man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a short pursuit on Greenville Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle on Greenville Road near the Dino Mart when the driver fled at speeds of 70 mph. The pursuit came to a stop on Grimes Avenue when the motorcyclist reportedly got off his motorcycle and fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
whopam.com
Howard withdraws from District 3 Christian County School Board race
District 3 Christian County School Board Member Lindsey Clark will serve another four-year term, as his opponent in the November general election has withdrawn. Felicia Howard filed her notice of withdrawal with the Christian County Clerk’s Office Wednesday, leaving Clark unopposed.
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update from a false report of a school shooting this morning in Warren County (4:47 p.m.) Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning. The caller, an unknown male...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court gives go-ahead for CCSO to buy SRO vehicles
Christian Fiscal Court approved purchases of vehicles by the sheriff’s office for five new school resource officers at a special-called meeting Thursday morning and approved funds to purchase a final parcel of land for construction of a re-routed Davis Road. Sheriff Tyler DeArmond says the two Dodge Durangos and...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Crofton Crash
A wreck on East Princeton Street in Crofton sent two women to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheila Russell was eastbound when her car went off the road and struck a mailbox and a tree. Russell and her passenger Shannon Pearce were taken by ambulance...
wevv.com
Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood
The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
whopam.com
Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel
A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
