One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…A plastic surgeon with offices in Brea and Beverly Hills pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two of his patients. Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the North Justice Center in Fullerton to one felony count each of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and sexual exploitation by a physician, and two misdemeanor counts each of sexual battery and battery, according to court records.

