Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Shooting Three Men, Killing One, Due in Court
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Florence-Firestone Identified
A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…Southland Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty to Molesting Two Patients
One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…A plastic surgeon with offices in Brea and Beverly Hills pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two of his patients. Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the North Justice Center in Fullerton to one felony count each of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and sexual exploitation by a physician, and two misdemeanor counts each of sexual battery and battery, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Chatsworth Man Pleads Guilty to Stalking Charges
A San Fernando Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal criminal charges, including cyberstalking two sisters by sending them text messages that threatened them with rape and murder. Alex Roberts, 27, of Chatsworth, pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking, and — in a separate case brought by federal prosecutors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man in Los Angeles
Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame Identified
A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot near the Hollywood Walk of Fame was identified Thursday. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. “Detectives believe that the deceased...
mynewsla.com
Woman Barricaded in Residence in Lancaster Taken into Custody
A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster Thursday was taken into custody, authorities said. Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were sent at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
mynewsla.com
Security Video Released of SUV Believed Involved in Fatal Hit & Run
Authorities Thursday released security video of a vehicle believed involved in the hit-and-run death of a man in the Mid-City area, and detectives urged anyone with information on the case to call police. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles about 10:10 p.m. Aug....
mynewsla.com
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Due for Corona Woman Accused of Defrauding Banks
A Corona woman accused of working with a former United States Postal Service mail carrier to defraud banks out of more than $200,000 via the theft of debit cards from the carrier’s mail route is expected to be arraigned Thursday on federal charges. Michalea “Miichii Bee” Barksdale, 33, allegedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Authorities: Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
2 Men Dead, 1 Injured in Westlake Shooting with Toddlers Nearby
Two men were fatally shot in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles during what police Wednesday are saying might have been a dispute at a gathering. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard and found three victims with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
mynewsla.com
California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder
State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Fighting Patrol Officers During Arrest in Banning
A 42-year-old probationer accused of hitting a Banning police officer and shoving another as they tried to detain him for harassing a woman and her child was charged Wednesday with felony unlawful use of force on a peace officer and other offenses. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Committing String of Burglaries in Temecula Area
A convicted felon accused of breaking into wineries, golf resorts and other businesses in the Temecula Valley over a two-month span was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of burglary. Tyler James Goulet, 32, of Temecula was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that began in June.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim’s home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday. Juan Antonio Palacios, who was sentenced on Friday, was convicted March 30 of second-degree murder with a...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
Comments / 0