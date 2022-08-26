Read full article on original website
Knights Add to Impressive Start Topping Mustangs
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The two teams would split the opening two sets as neither was able to build much of a big lead, the last two sets would be different though as the Knights take control on their way to a victory in four over the Mustangs.
Toros Claim Bragging Rights Topping the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It's all Cigarroa on Tuesday night as the Toros claim the bragging rights for the southside of the city after sweeping away the United South Panthers.
Bobcats Hold Decal Day with Parents
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a morning for the football players and their parents to come together and get their kids ready for the opening game by applying the Washington Middle School logo to their helmets.
Tigers Ground the Hawks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a close opening set, the Martin Tigers were able to take control of their match up against the Zapata Hawks, downing their foes from the south 3-0.
Everyone In Texas Is Winning the Texas Lottery
In the last few months, headlines have appeared all through Texas with winners of various Texas lotteries. Today is no exception, as the lottery announces a Laredo resident has won 3 million dollars, making it seem like everyone is winning the Texas Lotteries!. DJ JP is a fan of writing...
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Gateway City has been known to be a port-of-entry town where hundreds of trucks and trailers pass by on a daily basis; however, city officials are looking to change that. The City of Laredo held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new sports complex that is...
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
South Texas resident claims $3 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize
You got to pay to play and scratch to win, that's how scratch tickets work and an unknown South Texan has seen the benefits of this process in the form of a seven-figure payday.
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Some relief may be in sight after months of reported droughts in several areas across South Texas including Laredo. Water levels at the Rio Grande have been rising after recent rainfall that we have seen over the past couple of weeks. The Laredo Fire Department states...
Partly sunny
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it will be a humid day with a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny with a high of 94, the rain will be isolated to scattered some places will remain dry. Rain chance will continue even for the holiday weekend were chance increase. It’s going...
Pet of the Week: Bingo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is over and done with but there are still several pets without a home. In this week's edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for someone to take Bingo home!. Bingo is a lab-mix...
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
Rain Chances Return Beginning Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak disturbance from Mexico, along with wind shift boundaries to the north will approach our area by Tuesday. Another disturbance will approach from the gulf next weekend, all of this bringing increasing chances of showers for a number of days. The atmosphere will be quite moist above, and will lead to the possibility that some of the showers (not all) midweek on through next weekend may be heavy.
Martin High School celebrates Arturo Campos ahead of Artemis One launch
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s one small step for a mannequin, and one giant leap for Laredo. While Monday’s launch of the Artemis One was postponed, Arturo Campos’ Alma Mater celebrated this astronomical event. Artemis One was grounded for a couple of more days, but that didn’t...
Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo. According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city. It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges. They will help Mexican customs officials, but this...
Oh My Dog! hosting pet donation drive
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend you’ll be able to help our four-legged community and potentially take one home!. A pet boutique in Laredo called “Oh my Dog!” is celebrating its six-year anniversary by giving back to the Laredo community. The shop will have various activities and...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
LISD parents return to class for in-person trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a few weeks since kids went back to school but now it’s the parents’ turn to return to the classrooms. The Laredo Independent School District is providing parents with an opportunity to help their children succeed in the classrooms. The start...
Binational Park Project needs money from Washington
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz has been promoting the local binational park project in his travels. He recently traveled to Mexico City, as well as San Antonio, along with ambassadors from Mexico. Saenz said the support they have gotten is greatly appreciated, but what the project really needs...
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon. The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue. The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side. It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.
