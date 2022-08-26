Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Thursday in a truck crash in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. “Responding officers located the involved truck with a solo occupant,” police said in a statement. “The occupant was unconscious and unresponsive.”
mynewsla.com
Security Video Released of SUV Believed Involved in Fatal Hit & Run
Authorities Thursday released security video of a vehicle believed involved in the hit-and-run death of a man in the Mid-City area, and detectives urged anyone with information on the case to call police. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles about 10:10 p.m. Aug....
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Florence-Firestone Identified
A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame Identified
A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot near the Hollywood Walk of Fame was identified Thursday. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. “Detectives believe that the deceased...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Shooting Three Men, Killing One, Due in Court
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man in Los Angeles
Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Fighting Patrol Officers During Arrest in Banning
A 42-year-old probationer accused of hitting a Banning police officer and shoving another as they tried to detain him for harassing a woman and her child was charged Wednesday with felony unlawful use of force on a peace officer and other offenses. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was...
mynewsla.com
2 Men Dead, 1 Injured in Westlake Shooting with Toddlers Nearby
Two men were fatally shot in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles during what police Wednesday are saying might have been a dispute at a gathering. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard and found three victims with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities: Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Second of Two Motorists Killed in Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Committing String of Burglaries in Temecula Area
A convicted felon accused of breaking into wineries, golf resorts and other businesses in the Temecula Valley over a two-month span was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of burglary. Tyler James Goulet, 32, of Temecula was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that began in June.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Suspected of Assaulting Banning Patrol Officer During Arrest
A 42-year-old probationer suspected of hitting a Banning police officer trying to detain him for allegedly harassing a woman and her child was being held Monday on $55,000 bail. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside Saturday on...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End
A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…Southland Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty to Molesting Two Patients
One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…A plastic surgeon with offices in Brea and Beverly Hills pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two of his patients. Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the North Justice Center in Fullerton to one felony count each of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and sexual exploitation by a physician, and two misdemeanor counts each of sexual battery and battery, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
mynewsla.com
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
