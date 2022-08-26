Read full article on original website
Turtle may soon be named threatened species in Michigan
We're worried about the eastern box turtle. What's happening: Michigan's only true land turtle — found mostly in western and south-central Michigan, plus Oakland and Washtenaw counties — may soon be dubbed a threatened species by the state. The Department of Natural Resources is proposing changes to its...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon
New COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains are set to begin soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated shots Thursday. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers said if enough people roll up their sleeves, the shots could blunt a winter surge. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection,” she said in a statement. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. They’re combination or “bivalent” shots — half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections.
Arkansas hospitals approved for American Rescue Plan aid
Some Arkansas hospitals are on life support. What happened: A governor-appointed steering committee recommended $60 million of the state's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money be used to help hospitals on the verge of demise remain open for business.The positive vote from the committee came Wednesday along with 10 other health care-related projects, valued at a combined $114 million.Why it matters: Rising costs and labor shortages have put some Arkansas hospitals in a severe financial crunch. Several hospitals, especially those serving rural communities, are in immediate danger of closure, according to the Department of Human Services' request to the steering...
How Iowans can help save monarch butterflies
Bright orange monarchs are a familiar sight for Iowans as our state serves as an essential breeding ground on their migration path. And you'll like really see them now as they start migrating to Mexico in September. Yes, but: The sight of them could become a rarity as climate change,...
FDA authorization paves way for Omicron boosters in Minnesota
Omicron boosters are coming soon to the Twin Cities.What's happening: Yesterday, the FDA authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that are tailored to target the current dominant strain. Assuming a key CDC advisory committee gives a green light this week, the shots are expected to be available after Labor Day. The big picture: Health experts say the shots could provide extra protection from serious illness heading into the fall, but it's unclear how many people will actually seek another dose. Between the lines: The reformulated mRNA shots got regulators' blessing without human testing, as the Biden administration prioritizes...
Life expectancy drops among Tennesseans
Life expectancy in Tennessee fell by 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data. By the numbers: Tennesseans lived to an average age of 73.8 — lower than the national average of 77. Women in the state (77) tended to live longer than men (70.7). The...
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
The CDC's independent vaccine committee on Thursday recommended new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Florida sues FDA over Canadian drug importation program
Florida is suing the Food and Drug Administration claiming that the agency is delaying the state's attempts at importing cheaper prescription medications from Canada, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. The big picture: The lawsuit comes even though the Biden administration has previously sided with states applying for the program and...
New Mexico to establish $10M abortion clinic near Texas border
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed an executive order Wednesday setting aside $10 million to develop a new reproductive health care clinic near the state's Texas border. Why it matters: The new clinic will expand access in the state to the "full spectrum of reproductive health care" and...
First look: Dems' climate ad blitz
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats are spending millions to tout its climate and clean energy provisions — aiming to turn out 2 million environmentally-driven voters across 17 states in November. Driving the news: Climate Power Action and League of Conservation Voters (LCV) Victory Fund, two...
Our declining life expectancy
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosOhio's life expectancy was the 13th-lowest in the U.S. in 2020, per new CDC data.The average lifespan of an Ohioan at birth was 75.3 years — lower than the national average of 77.Why it matters: The decline reflects deep societal issues, including surging drug overdoses and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.Threat level: Ohio's life expectancy has decreased by 1.6 years from 2019.Heart disease was the leading cause of death here in 2020, followed by cancer, COVID and accidental injury, including overdoses, according to the CDC.The big picture: This is a...
CDC panel recommends updated COVID-19 boosters
Outside advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. reformulated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters that target the Omicron strain for people age 12 and up. Why it matters: The recommendation, via a 13-1 vote, was one of the last regulatory hurdles before the first updated COVID...
Travel up, COVID precautions down as Iowa heads into Labor Day
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosMost Americans are not taking extra steps to avoid COVID-19 before they go on vacation, according to an Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index taken a few weeks ago.Why it matters: The perception of personal risk has fallen to the point where even more frequent hand washing and sanitizing — the most common precaution — is not in play for most travelers, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.Meanwhile, bookings for domestic travel over Labor Day are up more than 20% over last year, The Washington Post reports.State of play: COVID hospitalizations in Iowa are more than 80% lower than in late 2020, according to the New York Times' COVID tracker.Yes, but: The U.S.' current seven-day average of new deaths is around 400, according to the CDC.More than 37,000 Americans, including roughly 270 in Iowa, remain hospitalized, the Times' tracker shows.
Life expectancy drops in U.S. for second year
The pandemic saw the U.S experience its largest drop in average life expectancy since nearly 100 years ago, according to CDC data over a two-year period. Driving the news: New provisional data released by the CDC this week shows that life expectancy at birth declined nearly a year from 2020 to 2021.
Virginia elk are back, and so is the "Elk Cam"
Virginia's "Elk Cam" is streaming once again as of this week and will be live through November. What's happening: Launched by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources in 2018, the camera lets viewers watch Virginia's roughly 250 elk in their restored habitat in Vansant, Virginia, just in time for breeding season. Vansant is a small town in Southwest Virginia that's closer to Louisville, Kentucky, than Richmond.Peak viewing months are September and October, according to DWR. Be smart: The "Elk Cam" is one of three run by DWR. The other two are in Richmond: The "Shad Cam" — the longest running...
D.C. battles rising opioid overdose deaths
Data: CDC. Note: Reported deaths are undercounted due to incomplete data and lag times in processing. 2022 deaths per capita were calculated using 2021 population estimates. Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOverdose deaths remain high in D.C., even as District leaders try to make overdose-reversing medication and fentanyl tests more available. Why it matters: Overdose deaths in the city have been on the rise since 2015, largely due to opioids. Nationwide data on overdoses released by the CDC in July shows record high deaths in 2021.Plus, the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis, particularly for Black Americans.What’s happening: Between March 2021 and March 2022,...
