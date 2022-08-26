Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Police: Man climbed onto neighbor's roof to escape hostage situation in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was able to escape a hostage situation by climbing onto a neighbor's home in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday morning, police report. Officers were called out for the incident shortly before 2 a.m. by a homeowner reporting strange noises on his roof on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man on the roof and helped him get down.
fox9.com
Mom charged after allegedly taking son from parental visitation in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mom accused of kidnapping her nearly 9-month-old son from a custodial visit on Wednesday, spurring a state safety alert, has been charged. Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, 24, of Hamel, is charged with kidnapping in connection to the Aug. 30 incident. Forester was charged Wednesday. She...
fox9.com
Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fox9.com
Police: Man fighting for life after being stabbed at Bde Maka Ska
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man suffered what police say were life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he was stabbed near Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis Park Police report. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the attack on the parkway on the west side of the lake between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say it appears an argument between two men in their 30s escalated, ending with the man of the men being stabbed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair police seek help finding missing man
(FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his group at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert seeking information on the whereabouts of 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt, asking anyone who knows anything about where he is to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503.
fox9.com
Car crashes into building, shortly after new owners finalize purchase
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local veterinarian is cleaning up after a car crashed into their recently purchased new location in Brooklyn Park. Allied Emergency Veterinary Service purchased the property on 93rd Avenue North Friday, only for owners to show up Monday morning and discover a huge hole in the building.
fox9.com
Texas Tonka Liquor asks help from St. Louis Park after repeated burglaries
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park liquor store owner is asking the city to make an exception for his business after it was hit by three brazen burglaries in 18 months. Texas Tonka Liquor has been under new ownership for less than three years, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Police searching for missing 10-month-old baby in Carver County
(FOX 9) - A public safety alert has been sent to residents in Carver County for a missing 10-month-old boy on Tuesday. According to the alert, the missing child is a Black boy with black hair who was last wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie. Authorities are also looking for...
fox9.com
9-month-old baby found safe in Wisconsin after being taken in Shakopee
(FOX 9) - The 9-month-old baby and the woman accused of taking him in Shakopee on Tuesday have been found safe. The baby, who is in protective custody, was taken by his mother at about 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. They were both last seen at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee and left the area on foot on Tuesday afternoon but their direction of travel was unknown.
fox9.com
Car crashes into planned emergency vet
A building bought to provide emergency veterinarian services in Brooklyn Park had a car drive into it – leaving a large hole, and delaying its opening. But the setback won’t dampen the new owners spirits.
fox9.com
Good Samaritan recounts terrifying moments after deadly I-94 pileup crash
Good Samaritan recounts terrifying moments after deadly I-94 pileup crash. Dramatic traffic cam video captured the aftermath of a seven-car pile-up crash on I-94 last week, but good Samaritans quickly sprang into action to help save a 19-year-old’s life in the aftermath. One of them recounts his experience for FOX 9's Babs Santos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Historic John H Stevens home in Minneapolis damaged in fire
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged the historic John H. Stevens House early Tuesday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire that damaged the historic home and museum started around 4:53 a.m., burning through the rear wall on the first and second floors on the backside of the house.
fox9.com
New driving hazard for Minnesotans: hay in the highway
(FOX 9) - Minnesotans are accustomed to dealing with snow on their highways in winter, but during State Fair season, drivers evidently should be on the lookout for a different type of road hazard: hay on the highway. There were two hay spills on highways in the Twin Cities metro...
fox9.com
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.
fox9.com
A toast to the end of an era: David Fong's restaurant closes doors in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Wednesday marks the end of an era for popular Chinese restaurant David Fong's in Bloomington, Minnesota. For 64 years, the Bloomington eatery has been woven into the fabric of the community. In our Maury's Stories segment, we take a look at how generations of customers are saying so long to David Fong's.
fox9.com
Search for school bus drivers in Twin Cities continues as school year approaches
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With many K-12 students set to return to school in less than a week, school bus companies are still pulling out all the stops to find drivers. On Wednesday, First Student held an event to give prospective drivers the chance to try out the buses. FOX 9 was on board as Annie Paul, a retired high school teacher and tennis coach, who was taking a bus out for a test drive.
fox9.com
Minnesota Zoo is asking for help locating missing magpie shrikes
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo is asking for birdwatchers to keep an eye on the sky after four magpie shrikes escaped from their enclosure in July. A zoo spokesperson said four magpie shrikes, also known as the African long-tailed shrike, flew out of the zoo last month after a door had been left open. One of the four birds was found and returned safely to its habitat.
fox9.com
Woman hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville, Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 46-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when an SUV driver hit her in Lakeville Monday night. Lakeville police say the woman was crossing 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue when she was hit around 7:20 p.m. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital. The driver of...
fox9.com
After 115 years in business, Minneapolis saddle shop set to close doors
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With its signature horse in the window, Schatzlein's Saddle Shop has been a fixture in South Minneapolis for more than a century. Now one of the oldest businesses on Lake Street is wishing its customers happy trails. "I'm sad because of all the people who come...
Comments / 0