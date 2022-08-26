Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Heather Hutt’s Nomination for Vacant LA Council Seat Clears Committee
Heather Hutt’s nomination to serve as an interim member of the Los Angeles City Council moved forward in a committee hearing Wednesday, clearing the way for the council to consider her appointment to represent the 10th District. The unanimous vote by the council’s Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers
Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Could End COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium on Dec. 31
Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31, according to a report released by the city’s housing department. The report, released last week in response to a City Council directive in June for recommendations and possible amendments to the eviction moratorium, suggests that the council approve ending protections for tenants facing hardship due to the financial impact from COVID-19 on Dec. 31.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns
Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Christopher Columbus’ Name to be Removed From Stretch of I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
mynewsla.com
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
mynewsla.com
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
mynewsla.com
Garcetti Renews Port Partnership in Jakarta
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities. “We...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man in Los Angeles
Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Animal Welfare Groups Target Second Retailer in Kangaroo Parts Dispute
Two animal welfare advocacy groups filed a second lawsuit Wednesday hoping to compel compliance with state law barring the sale of kangaroo parts, this time targeting a sportswear retailer the plaintiffs say is selling kangaroo-sourced soccer cleats. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed against Soccer Shop USA after...
mynewsla.com
Security Video Released of SUV Believed Involved in Fatal Hit & Run
Authorities Thursday released security video of a vehicle believed involved in the hit-and-run death of a man in the Mid-City area, and detectives urged anyone with information on the case to call police. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles about 10:10 p.m. Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame Identified
A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot near the Hollywood Walk of Fame was identified Thursday. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. “Detectives believe that the deceased...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…Southland Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty to Molesting Two Patients
One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…A plastic surgeon with offices in Brea and Beverly Hills pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two of his patients. Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the North Justice Center in Fullerton to one felony count each of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and sexual exploitation by a physician, and two misdemeanor counts each of sexual battery and battery, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
mynewsla.com
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Due for Corona Woman Accused of Defrauding Banks
A Corona woman accused of working with a former United States Postal Service mail carrier to defraud banks out of more than $200,000 via the theft of debit cards from the carrier’s mail route is expected to be arraigned Thursday on federal charges. Michalea “Miichii Bee” Barksdale, 33, allegedly...
mynewsla.com
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
mynewsla.com
California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder
State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
mynewsla.com
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
Comments / 0