Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Heather Hutt’s Nomination for Vacant LA Council Seat Clears Committee

Heather Hutt’s nomination to serve as an interim member of the Los Angeles City Council moved forward in a committee hearing Wednesday, clearing the way for the council to consider her appointment to represent the 10th District. The unanimous vote by the council’s Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers

Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Could End COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium on Dec. 31

Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31, according to a report released by the city’s housing department. The report, released last week in response to a City Council directive in June for recommendations and possible amendments to the eviction moratorium, suggests that the council approve ending protections for tenants facing hardship due to the financial impact from COVID-19 on Dec. 31.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns

Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents

Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested

A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Garcetti Renews Port Partnership in Jakarta

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man in Los Angeles

Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Animal Welfare Groups Target Second Retailer in Kangaroo Parts Dispute

Two animal welfare advocacy groups filed a second lawsuit Wednesday hoping to compel compliance with state law barring the sale of kangaroo parts, this time targeting a sportswear retailer the plaintiffs say is selling kangaroo-sourced soccer cleats. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed against Soccer Shop USA after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Security Video Released of SUV Believed Involved in Fatal Hit & Run

Authorities Thursday released security video of a vehicle believed involved in the hit-and-run death of a man in the Mid-City area, and detectives urged anyone with information on the case to call police. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles about 10:10 p.m. Aug....
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Los Angeles City Council#South Los Angeles#Politics Local#La Council
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame Identified

A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot near the Hollywood Walk of Fame was identified Thursday. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. “Detectives believe that the deceased...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…Southland Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty to Molesting Two Patients

One Year Ago Today (August 31, 2021)…A plastic surgeon with offices in Brea and Beverly Hills pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two of his patients. Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the North Justice Center in Fullerton to one felony count each of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and sexual exploitation by a physician, and two misdemeanor counts each of sexual battery and battery, according to court records.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster

SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass

A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Arraignment Due for Corona Woman Accused of Defrauding Banks

A Corona woman accused of working with a former United States Postal Service mail carrier to defraud banks out of more than $200,000 via the theft of debit cards from the carrier’s mail route is expected to be arraigned Thursday on federal charges. Michalea “Miichii Bee” Barksdale, 33, allegedly...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations

A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder

State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes

A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

