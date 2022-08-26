Read full article on original website
Man to serve 25 years for murder in Odessa shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in a 2018 shooting in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney, Jose Alexander Carrera has been convicted of the murder of John Paul Jimenez. He was originally charged with the murder in...
Suspected Arsonist has Odessa neighbors concerned
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice. “I was […]
3 years later: Odessa law enforcement made necessary changes after mass shooting, are ready 'at a moment's notice'
ODESSA, Texas — Three years after tragedy struck right at their home, Odessa law enforcement leaders Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Odessa Chief of Police Michael Gerke are continuing to do everything to make sure their officers are ready to step into action at anytime. "At a moment's...
Midland man spits on officer after threatening customers at gas station
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he threatened to kill a woman at a local gas station and then spit on an officer several times while in route to jail. Omar Torres, 38, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and harassment of a public servant. According to […]
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Odessa murder
ODESSA, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for a 2018 murder in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug.15, 2018, the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of two men who had been shot in the 900 Block of Magnolia Boulevard.
Midland mom arrested after young kids are left home alone
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she left two young children home alone for at least two hours. Quadra Brown, 31, has been charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return. According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Midland Christian officials sue the City of Midland over claims of police misconduct
In February, five staff members at the Midland private school were arrested for allegedly not reporting and concealing the sexual assault of a student. Now the five educators say police misrepresented facts during the investigation. Five Midland Christian School officials, including the school’s former Superintendent Jared Lee, are suing the...
Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa
SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
Midland Christian employees file federal lawsuit against City of Midland, police officers
MIDLAND, Texas — Five employees of Midland Christian School have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Midland and three officers with the Midland Police Department. Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon and Barry Russell were all arrested in February 2022 for an alleged failure to report a sexual assault involving the school's baseball team.
Suspect cuts hole in roof, robs restaurant of thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local restaurant. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 29, the man pictured below, along with two women who have already been identified, broke into Taqueria Jalisco at 4416 Briarwood Avenue by […]
Community members focus on healing following mass shooting memorial
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today marks the 3-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 7 people and wounded 25 others in Odessa. August 31st, 2019 is a day that many people in the community say they’ll never forget. Odessa Chamber of Commerce President, Renee Henderson-Earls can remember how terrifying the shooting […]
Odessa Police: Crash at 11th and Grandview now clear
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported the crash at 11th and Grandview is now clear. Traffic is now able to travel north again.
Community gathers in remembrance of 8/31 victims
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa mobile mass shooting where seven innocent people were lost and dozens more were hurt. There was a community remembrance Wednesday morning at the UT Permian Basin Mesa Deck. The event was originally going to be at...
MPD searching for suspect accused of forcing woman into car
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a wanted suspect. According to MPD, on August 28, a woman was seen walking in the 3300 block of Dentcrest toward Wadley Avenue when a man driving a solver sedan approached her and forced her into the front seat […]
OPD investigate car burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for the man seen in the photos below. Officers say that on August 17th he was seen stealing from a person’s vehicle at a Sleep Inn and Suites near 3101 E. Hwy 80. According to police, the unknown suspect entered someone’s vehicle and took several items. […]
Midland Christian administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The five educators arrested and charged with failure to report with intent to conceal alleged abuse back in February are now suing investigators with Midland Police and the City of Midland. The plaintiffs, Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon, and Barry Russell have filed...
Family recovering after a car drives through house
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Back on Sunday, August 21st a Midland man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault with a vehicle after he drove his truck through a home. According to the Midland Police Department. At around 5:45 in the morning of the 21st is when a car...
