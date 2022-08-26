ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man to serve 25 years for murder in Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in a 2018 shooting in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney, Jose Alexander Carrera has been convicted of the murder of John Paul Jimenez. He was originally charged with the murder in...
Suspected Arsonist has Odessa neighbors concerned

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice. “I was […]
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Odessa murder

ODESSA, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for a 2018 murder in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, on Aug.15, 2018, the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of two men who had been shot in the 900 Block of Magnolia Boulevard.
Midland mom arrested after young kids are left home alone

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she left two young children home alone for at least two hours. Quadra Brown, 31, has been charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return.  According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Midland Christian officials sue the City of Midland over claims of police misconduct

In February, five staff members at the Midland private school were arrested for allegedly not reporting and concealing the sexual assault of a student. Now the five educators say police misrepresented facts during the investigation. Five Midland Christian School officials, including the school’s former Superintendent Jared Lee, are suing the...
Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa

SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
Midland Christian employees file federal lawsuit against City of Midland, police officers

MIDLAND, Texas — Five employees of Midland Christian School have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Midland and three officers with the Midland Police Department. Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon and Barry Russell were all arrested in February 2022 for an alleged failure to report a sexual assault involving the school's baseball team.
Suspect cuts hole in roof, robs restaurant of thousands

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local restaurant.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 29, the man pictured below, along with two women who have already been identified, broke into Taqueria Jalisco at 4416 Briarwood Avenue by […]
Community members focus on healing following mass shooting memorial

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today marks the 3-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 7 people and wounded 25 others in Odessa. August 31st, 2019 is a day that many people in the community say they’ll never forget. Odessa Chamber of Commerce President, Renee Henderson-Earls can remember how terrifying the shooting […]
Community gathers in remembrance of 8/31 victims

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa mobile mass shooting where seven innocent people were lost and dozens more were hurt. There was a community remembrance Wednesday morning at the UT Permian Basin Mesa Deck. The event was originally going to be at...
MPD searching for suspect accused of forcing woman into car

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a wanted suspect.  According to MPD, on August 28, a woman was seen walking in the 3300 block of Dentcrest toward Wadley Avenue when a man driving a solver sedan approached her and forced her into the front seat […]
OPD investigate car burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for the man seen in the photos below. Officers say that on August 17th he was seen stealing from a person’s vehicle at a Sleep Inn and Suites near 3101 E. Hwy 80. According to police, the unknown suspect entered someone’s vehicle and took several items. […]
The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest in Midland.

The challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September. The Permian High School volleyball team beat Monahans three sets to zero on Tuesday night at PHS.
Family recovering after a car drives through house

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Back on Sunday, August 21st a Midland man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault with a vehicle after he drove his truck through a home. According to the Midland Police Department. At around 5:45 in the morning of the 21st is when a car...
