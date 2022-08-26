Two Baylor Standouts Earn SI All-American Honors

Connor Galvin and Siaki Ika were listed among the country's best college football players for Sports Illustrated's preseason rankings.

As Baylor prepares to defend its title as Big 12 champions, most of the attention turns toward which players have left the program. Instead, it’s best to look at those who remained for another go around in Waco.

Two players starred in 2021 for the Bears. They now are being recognized to begin the new campaign.

Baylor offensive tackle Connor Galvin and defensive lineman Siaki Ika were named to Sports Illustrated’s Preseason All-American roster. Both Galvin and Ika were honored as second-team members following breakout campaigns.

Galvin, a three-year starter at left tackle, adds this honor to the lengthy list of awards he’s received this offseason. The 2021 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year has earned preseason All-American status from six different publications this year, including second-team honors by the Associated Press earlier this month.

Galvin leads a group of four returning offensive linemen for the Bears this season, by far the team's most experienced unit. Last season, Galvin allowed just four pressures and one sack while helping Baylor finish with a top 10 rushing offense.

Ika broke onto the national scene in 2021, terrorizing opposing backfields with 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. For his efforts, he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after transferring from LSU.

While Galvin's offensive line is the Bears' most experienced position room, the defensive line is seasoned as well. Ika is the anchor in the middle and has a legitimate shot to be the Bears' second straight Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, but the team also adds Jaxon Player from Tulsa and returns Gabe Hall and Cole Maxwell.

Galvin and Ika were two of four Big 12 players to earn All-American honors from Sports Illustrated. Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Kansas running back Deuce Vaughn were named to the first-team at running back and all-purpose player, respectively.

The Bears open the season at McLane Stadium on Sept. 3 against FCS Albany.

