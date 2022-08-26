A small city in Pennsylvania will host both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this week, a mere five days apart. Biden's visit to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, is scheduled for Tuesday to make up for a visit that was canceled last month due to the president getting COVID-19. Biden will deliver remarks on public safety and reducing gun violence during an event at Wilkes University, according to the White House event schedule.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO