Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat Charlie Crist Announces His Running Mate for Governor: DeSantis’ War Room Describes Her As Castro “Sympathizer”
On August 27 it emerged that Democratic candidate in Florida's gubernatorial election - Charlie Crist had chosen his running mate. If Crist were to do what polls suggest is unlikely - unseating Governor Ron DeSantis - then his Lieutenant Governor will be Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of Miami-Dade teachers' union.
Washington Examiner
Biden is blocking DeSantis from letting Floridians access cheaper medication
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a simple plan that would allow Floridians to access cheaper prescription medication. There’s just one roadblock: the Biden administration. The governor’s office said it has been waiting 630 days for approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its proposal to import cheap, safe medications from Canada.
CNBC
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker hits Warnock over ex-wife's allegations in new ad
EXCLUSIVE — Georgia Senate candidates are taking aim at each other over past controversies as the battle for the upper chamber becomes increasingly heated. In a digital ad released on Thursday, GOP nominee Herschel Walker’s campaign shows police footage of Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife Ouleye Ndoye accusing the Georgia Democrat of running over her foot with a car following a 2020 dispute outside her townhome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania speech on gun violence
President Joe Biden on Tuesday pushed for stricter gun laws and more police funding as the answer to gun violence as Republicans paint the Democratic Party as soft on crime. Speaking about his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden used the speech to call for a ban on assault-style weapons to address mass shootings and sought to portray Republicans as opposed to the law enforcement resources needed to stem the crime wave gripping many major cities.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration will pay border cities for cost of busing migrants across US
The Biden administration is sending federal money to cities on the southern border looking to copy Texas and Arizona’s migrant busing operations, covering the costs of transporting migrants to sanctuary cities, according to city leaders. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the city of El Paso, Texas, and...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania town to witness Trump and Biden visits during same week
A small city in Pennsylvania will host both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this week, a mere five days apart. Biden's visit to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, is scheduled for Tuesday to make up for a visit that was canceled last month due to the president getting COVID-19. Biden will deliver remarks on public safety and reducing gun violence during an event at Wilkes University, according to the White House event schedule.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
The White House has no clue what is happening on the southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is either willfully ignorant of what happens every day on the southern border or lying through her teeth. At Monday’s White House press briefing, Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre to justify the double standard between President Joe Biden not allowing tennis star Novak Djokovic to enter the country without proof of vaccination while also allowing thousands of illegal immigrants into the country every day without proving they are vaccinated.
Washington Examiner
Colorado is showing that candidate quality matters
Things have been looking grimmer for the GOP’s chances of retaking Congress thanks to several poor candidates and a renewed focus on former President Donald Trump. But some races reflect the national environment Republicans should be seeing, and Colorado is chief among them. In a recent poll, Democratic Sen....
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott's feud with McConnell resurfaces following 'candidate quality' remark
Sen. Rick Scott (FL) rejected Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (KY) assessment that Republicans will have a tough time winning control of the Senate in November, bringing a feud between the two Republicans back to the surface. McConnell recently drew the ire of conservatives for a gloomy take on the GOP's...
Washington Examiner
Eye of the storm: The two judges at the center of the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid drama
Two Florida judges are at the center of the storm surrounding the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, with one having signed off on the search and the other handling the former president's demand for a special master. One of the judges, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, was thrust into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott hits 'treasonous' Republicans for 'trash-talking' GOP Senate candidates
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) defended Republican Senate candidates against "treasonous" party members who have questioned the chances of a GOP takeover of the upper chamber in the midterm elections. Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, blasted fellow Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), for both anonymous...
Comments / 0