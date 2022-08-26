DC delays enforcement of 'insane' school vaccine mandate for students 12 and over

Read full article on original website
R CT
5d ago
Why do Bowser and Kihn think they can force COVID vaccines on children? That January extension will be extended indefinitely because it's illegal to force that unknown jab on little children.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
D.C. Mayor reverses course on school vaccine requirement
Last week, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a policy that required students to be vaccinated to be eligible to attend classes. This policy applied to both public and private schools in the D.C. area.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools orientation instructs students on gender identity 'non-disclosure'
EXCLUSIVE — Middle and high school students in Fairfax County Public Schools were subjected to an orientation presentation this year informing them that they had a "right" of "non-disclosure" for their gender identity . The presentation, obtained by the Washington Examiner, detailed to students the requirements of the school...
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
NAACP refutes comparisons of BLM protests and Jan. 6, calls for Griffin’s removal from office
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Two prominent advocacy groups are supporting efforts...
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her to opt out of prescribing or providing the drugs and certain contraceptives without incident. Last year, though, she says the company changed its policy and stopped providing such accommodations. Casey — who worked for MinuteClinic since 2018, primarily at a facility in Alexandria — appealed to the company, saying her Catholic faith teaches her that life begins at conception and she could not provide care in violation of that principle.
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
RELATED PEOPLE
DC mayor's 'no shots, no school' program postponed hours after separate COVID vaccine mandate struck down
Washington, D.C. is pushing back the enforcement date for a COVID-19 vaccine policy which requires that students over the age of 12 receive a coronavirus vaccine in order to participate in school. Democrat Mayor Muriel Browser's administration previously had a "No Shots, No School" policy in place for the upcoming...
NBC Washington
PGCPS Students Go Back to School Amid Staffing Shortages, Potential Mask Changes
Students headed back to school Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, as the district coped with a teacher shortage and bus driver shortage. Students began the school year with a mask mandate, but the schools CEO said she expects a change soon. Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica...
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
Washington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise since 2019, with majority of arrests involving juveniles
Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., continue to rise since 2019, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show. On Sunday evening, two juvenile suspects made Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. the latest of more than 300 victims impacted by carjackings far this year after they shot and wounded the football player on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police in DC work shootings in Northeast, Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue Northeast, according to a Tweet.
Police arrest teenager after double shooting outside DC charter school
Police arrested a 15-year-old student after he shot two teenagers outside a public charter school in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, prompting the building to go under lockdown.
Three teens hospitalized after two DC shootings
D.C. Police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday that sent three teens to the hospital.
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince George's County Public Schools opens new school; still fighting staffing challenges
ADELPHI, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools is kicking off the year with some familiar challenges but also exciting changes, like a brand new elementary school. Cherokee Lane Elementary is piloting what PGCPS is the first of its kind in Maryland for schools -- modular construction. Part...
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Man Sentenced to 55 Months in Prison for Participation in January 6 Riot
On August 29, Joshua Pruitt of Silver Spring (previously residing in Washington, DC) was sentenced to 55 months in prison on a felony charge for his participation in the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capital Building. According to the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Pruitt, who was in the process of joining the Proud Boys, attended a rally with members of the group, which describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.” At approximately 12:30 p.m., he began marching from the area of the rally to the Capitol. At about 2:10 p.m., he was illegally on the restricted grounds of the Northwest Lawn. He was wearing a tactical glove with knuckle pads. He saw rioters push through a line of law enforcement officers and advance up the stairs to the Upper West Terrace. Pruitt followed them, using a piece of fencing as a makeshift ladder to climb on onto the stairs.”
popville.com
“our building is trying to tell us we can no longer have our packages delivered to our actual physical address.”
I am a resident here (flats 130 in NoMa), and posters have gone up everywhere since our building made an announcement (I’ve seen three different ones since last night) – our building is trying to tell us we can no longer have our packages delivered to our actual physical address. they have to be delivered to a “fetch address” which is a warehouse, and then you schedule a delivery time.
Comments / 4