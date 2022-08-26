Read full article on original website
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
4 Stocks That Stand Out on Attractive Interest Coverage Ratio
Investors looked a bit unnerved following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent commentary on fighting inflation and raising interest rates. Powell said, “Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYH were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viatris, trading...
Has Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Does Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Have the Potential to Rally 45% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) have gained 8.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $50.39, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $73 indicates a potential upside of 44.9%.
Does Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Have the Potential to Rally 26% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) have gained 27.8% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.52, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $13.30 indicates a potential upside of 26.4%.
Does Progyny (PGNY) Have the Potential to Rally 64% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Progyny (PGNY) closed the last trading session at $40.36, gaining 31.2% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $66 indicates a 63.5% upside potential.
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, TTM (TTMI) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Implied Volatility Surging for Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Options
Investors in Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 2, 2022 $11.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is a Trending Stock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -11% over the past month versus the...
Should You Hold Onto Public Storage (PSA) Stock Right Now?
Shares of Public Storage PSA have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the quarter. The company’s shares have rallied 6.3%, while the industry has gained 4.4% over this period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable...
Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XSD
In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 6.5% and shares of Autohome, up about 4.8% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Has Paysign (PAYS) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Paysign, Inc. is...
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
AZN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.45, changing hands as low as $62.28 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Harmony's (HMY) Earnings Down, Revenues Increase Y/Y in FY22
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY logged adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share for fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), down 49% from adjusted earnings of 64 cents recorded a year ago. For fiscal 2022, revenues rose 2% year over year to $2,804 million. The company gained from higher...
