Dorchester County, SC

Early look inside new Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is getting closer to opening its new Emergency Operations Center .

The nearly 17,000-square-feet facility will include a large room that will serve as headquarters for its emergency operations during major incidents like a hurricane. It also includes room for staff offices and a special media room for press conferences.

“We’re very excited for the support the county council and others have given to build this fantastic public safety facility,” said Thomas McNeal, director for Dorchester County Emergency Management.

McNeal said having an emergency operations room large enough to accommodate all the staff and outside partners needed to manage an emergency of more important than most people understand.

The county will operate its 911 call center on the other side of the nearly $13 million building.

“It’s an exponential upgrade,” said Tristan Proctor, Dorchester Deputy Director of Emergency Management. “We currently have seven 911 console positions seven people can work at once in Dorchester County. We will be upgrading to eight positions that have equipment but there will actually be furniture for 16 positions.”

How will this new facility help you when it comes to getting someone to your home faster during an emergency?

“As more people move into the county you have more people calling 911 at once- you’ve got to have people answering those calls and the information, sending information from those calls to the responders in the field being able to scale that up reduces response times and increases efficiency.”

There is also a gigantic backup generator. If power is lost to this site, the building can continue to operate with full power.

“We’re very excited to be able to revamp and improve upon the emergency management program and how we respond to emergencies and how we would assist the community in recovery efforts,” said McNeal.

The new Emergency Operations Center is expected to open sometime around the spring of 2023.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

