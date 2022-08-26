What is private equity? It's like a private investing club, where you buy a piece of non-public companies

Read full article on original website
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
The new mortgage program, which doesn't require a down payment, closing costs, or minimum credit score, could make the American Dream more attainable.
A low-income college grad who planned to penny-pinch and live with their parents to pay off student loans says Biden's plan will wipe out their debt: 'It's a relief'
Erin Hartley graduated with about $11,000 in student loans, and received $28,000 in Pell Grants. They planned to penny-pinch and live at home until they paid off all their loans. With Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, Hartley will have all their debt wiped out. In August 2022, 22-year-old Jackson, Tennessee resident...
