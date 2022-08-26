ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What is private equity? It's like a private investing club, where you buy a piece of non-public companies

By Tara Mastroeni
Business Insider
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

A low-income college grad who planned to penny-pinch and live with their parents to pay off student loans says Biden's plan will wipe out their debt: 'It's a relief'

Erin Hartley graduated with about $11,000 in student loans, and received $28,000 in Pell Grants. They planned to penny-pinch and live at home until they paid off all their loans. With Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, Hartley will have all their debt wiped out. In August 2022, 22-year-old Jackson, Tennessee resident...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy