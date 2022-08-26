Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
Related
wogx.com
Florida man accused of killing stepson, raping woman at RV Resort refuses to attend court, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man accused of murdering two people and raping a woman was supposed to go before a judge on Thursday, but that appearance was canceled after he reportedly refused to attend. Investigators said Justin Lamar Jones, 41, murdered his stepson on Wednesday morning inside a...
click orlando
Man accused in Mount Dora shootout with law enforcement now faces murder charge in father’s death
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and shootout in Mount Dora is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his father, who is believed to have been killed in Volusia County before his body was found near an Orange County lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
click orlando
Volusia man gets 15 years in prison for accessory 2017 Deltona fatal shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man was sentenced to 15 years in Florida state prison for accessory after the fatal shooting of a Deltona man outside his home, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Charlie Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to accessory in the murder...
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmcoastobserver.com
Fugitive arrested after standoff at Town Center apartment complex
Deputies arrested a 33-year-old fugitive after a two-hour standoff at a Town Center apartment on Aug. 31. The suspect, Leroy Capers Sampson Jr., surrendered after Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies breached the third floor of the Central Landings at Town Center apartment complex in Palm Coast at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to an FCSO news release. Sampson had barricaded the apartment's door with a couch.
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
click orlando
Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help identifying scratch-off lottery ticket theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) recently entered the Circle K convenience...
Florida Man, 20, Charged With Murder In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A 20-year-old man is behind bars for the death of a 26-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. Last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marquis Rosado, 20, after a Grand Jury indicted him for Murder in the First Degree, based upon his unlawful distribution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl found safe
The Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl Wednesday has been canceled.
click orlando
Man, 24, arrested in fatal stabbing at Marion County home, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday morning in a Citra home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to NE 134th Place after receiving reports that someone was killed during an assault....
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
Photos: Teens burglarize, vandalize closed school in Palatka, deputies say
Three teens are facing charges after Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they vandalized and burglarized a closed school campus on Sunday. Investigators say the teens caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to a news release from PCSO. >>>...
flaglerlive.com
Police Lock Down Bridgehaven Drive in Standoff With Suicidal Man
A law enforcement situation involving a person who’d barricaded himself on Bridgehaven Drive this afternoon led the Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies to close off streets in that neighborhood and divert a school bus from making its usual run and dropping off elementary age students at their regular bus stops.
click orlando
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms
OCALA, Fla. – Benjamin Townsel, a 23-year-old Ocala man, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from the Middle District of Florida. Townsel pleaded guilty on Feb. 17. According to the report, on three different occasions,...
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
Comments / 3