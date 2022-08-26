ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

foxbangor.com

Coyotes opening year with ‘chip on their shoulder’ after state finals loss

OLD TOWN – It’s a new year and a new squad for Old Town field hockey. Last fall, the Coyotes won the Class B North title in a close game over Lawrence, before falling in the state title game in a nailbiting, 1-0 loss to Leavitt. Both second year coach Courtney Lanham and her returning players are using that loss as some extra motivation heading into 2022.
OLD TOWN, ME
foxbangor.com

Hermon field hockey opens 2022 season with 5-0 win over Bapst

BANGOR – Hermon field hockey opened up its 2022 regular season with a 5-0 win over John Bapst on Wednesday afternoon. The Hawks jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half. Danielle Holland got things started after a crossing pass from Delaney Carr to make it 1-0.
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Glory Watson among local talent fighting at NEF 49 in Bangor

BANGOR – For the first time in three years, New England Fights is set to return to Bangor, with Glory Watson headlining the local fighters. NEF 49: Queen City Showdown will take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Sept. 9. The event will be Glory Watson...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Delayed opening for Sullivan schools

SULLIVAN–The new school in Sullivan won’t be ready to welcome middle and high school students back to school on time. Superintendent Michael Eastman posted a letter to parents saying RSU 24 has done everything in it’s power to get the new Charles M. Sumner learning center ready on time but that won’t be possible.
SULLIVAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Veazie Community School duct tapes their principal

The Veazie Community School PTO decided they needed help and Principal Tweedie found himself stuck helping them. At the Tuesday night back to school open house , you could pay $1.00 for a strip of tape and help duct tape the principal to the wall entrance of the school. In...
VEAZIE, ME
foxbangor.com

Waterville temporary ramp closure tonight

WATERVILLE– The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the southbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 127 in Waterville between 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1st and 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd. This work is weather-dependent. It is part of a contract awarded to Northeast Paving...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Discussion detailing Bangor Area Recovery Network

BANGOR – Erica Oliveira, the Community Outreach Specialist for the Bangor Area Recovery Network came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the organization. Oliveira discussed the multifaceted non-profit, explaining how they extend support in a variety of ways to people in recovery from addiction. Today is...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Literacy Volunteers honors tutors

BANGOR — Very few can say that they volunteered for more than three decades. But for English Language Arts (ELA) volunteers Kara Schreiber and Nancy Connor, this something the two fell in love with from the start. “I was talking with had to help someone read a bus schedule...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

University of Maine is working to combat PFAS

ORONO–Research is being done at the University of Maine to combat toxic chemicals that are being found nearly everywhere. They’re found in the clothes you wear, the packages your food comes in and the water you drink. According to Dr. Apul, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also know as...
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Camp Dirigo, a camp for deaf teens in Maine

ROME– Camp Dirigo at Pine Tree Camp is a camp like most others. It allows it’s campers to enjoy activities like archery, kayaking and biking just like any other camp but there is one difference that sets this program apart from others. All of the campers attending are...
ROME, ME
foxbangor.com

LifeFlight to create new low-altitude flight routes

BANGOR — LifeFlight of Maine is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration in creating new low-level helicopter flight routes. For LifeFlight of Maine’s executive director Thomas Judge, this helps in providing the best service to citizens. “We know that instrument flight is the safest flight and the most...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Road closed following fatal crash in Carmel

CARMEL — One person has died following a crash in Carmel Monday evening. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center confirmed the fatal crash took place on Hampden Road in Carmel around 9:20 p.m. The road was closed following the crash. This story will be updated once more...
CARMEL, ME
foxbangor.com

Road work in Bangor

BANGOR– Bangor Public Works will be closing Everett Street from Bower Street to Court Street for road repairs on Tuesday. Please avoid this area and seek alternate routes. For questions, please call 207-992-4500.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted

DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
MADISON, ME
foxbangor.com

Pet of the week

BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society came in studio today with the pet of the week, named Queenie. Check out the video interview for all the details about Queenie, and head to the Bangor Humane Society’s website for supplemental adoption info.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

HERMON- A traffic stop in Hermon led to the seizure of more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. On August 24, a state trooper stopped Patrick Murico,29, of Lewiston for a traffic violation near mile marker 175 northbound in Hermon. After seeing several indicators of alleged criminal activity, the trooper went...
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Local leaders call for more resources during overdose crisis

BANGOR — With Wednesday being International Overdose Awareness Day and the month of September being National Recovery Month, Penobscot County Cares held a Call to Action Forum over zoom where members had the chance to speak about the work that needs to be done to address the overdose crisis.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

B.A.R.N. a resource for those working to overcome addiction

BANGOR– Advocates want you to know there *are* resources available to those working to overcome addiction. The non- profit Bangor Area Recovery Network is one of them. Erica Oliveira from B.A.R.N. says it is an all inclusive community center that is open 7-days a week and provides different forms of aid to those in recovery from addiction.
BANGOR, ME

