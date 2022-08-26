ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Times News

Tamaqua Chamber to honor two longtime activists

The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2022 Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. will receive the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky will accept the Business Person of the Year Award during the Chamber’s annual dinner on Oct. 6.
TAMAQUA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
webbweekly.com

Sara Elise Hasselman, 19

Sara Elise Hasselman, 19, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 8, 2003, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Jeffrey R. and Valerie L. (Dyer) Hasselman. Sara attended Loyalsock Township School District. She loved all things art and music, especially the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #2

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (0-1) @ Blue Mountain (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pen Argyl (1-0) @ Mahanoy Area (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nativity BVM (1-0) @ Schuylkill Haven (0-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Panther Valley...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties

Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested

Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police

A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Kilo of methamphetamine, several pounds of narcotics located by police

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they received a tip on August 19 that two Lycoming County men were traveling to Philadelphia to buy drugs. Authorities said they began surveillance on a black Nissan Xterra being driven by Christopher Raemsch, 39, of Williamsport on Aug. 20. Raemsch allegedly made contact with Kyle Conners, 29, of Williamsport, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata. Both men departed from Sheetz on Maynard Street and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Injured Little League player on his way home

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home. Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home. This video from Geisinger shows...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police

A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
MIFFLINBURG, PA

