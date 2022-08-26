Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua Chamber to honor two longtime activists
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2022 Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. will receive the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky will accept the Business Person of the Year Award during the Chamber’s annual dinner on Oct. 6.
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
webbweekly.com
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 8, 2003, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Jeffrey R. and Valerie L. (Dyer) Hasselman. Sara attended Loyalsock Township School District. She loved all things art and music, especially the...
skooknews.com
Drought Watch Issued for Schuylkill County and Most of Central and Eastern Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and asks for voluntary water conservation in those counties, including Schuylkill County. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number...
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #2
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (0-1) @ Blue Mountain (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pen Argyl (1-0) @ Mahanoy Area (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nativity BVM (1-0) @ Schuylkill Haven (0-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Panther Valley...
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
skooknews.com
Despite Agreement, Nurses Strike Still Planned for Two Schuylkill County Facilities
Earlier this week, it was announced that a strike a nurses union and a health care provider have come to an agreement, but not all facilities, including two from Schuylkill County, are on board. Workers at several Guardian-owned nursing homes in Pennsylvania ending unfair labor practice strike plans at those...
WOLF
Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested
Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police
A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting
Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Kilo of methamphetamine, several pounds of narcotics located by police
Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they received a tip on August 19 that two Lycoming County men were traveling to Philadelphia to buy drugs. Authorities said they began surveillance on a black Nissan Xterra being driven by Christopher Raemsch, 39, of Williamsport on Aug. 20. Raemsch allegedly made contact with Kyle Conners, 29, of Williamsport, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata. Both men departed from Sheetz on Maynard Street and...
Injured Little League player on his way home
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home. Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home. This video from Geisinger shows...
skooknews.com
Ethnic Food Picnic, Basket Raffle, Mine Tours and Music Sunday in Lansford
This Sunday September 4, 2022, the No. 9 Coal Mine & Museum in Lansford will be celebrating Labor Day Weekend with their annual picnic featuring homemade ethnic foods, a raffle for baskets, coal mine and museum tours, and music. All activities will be 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday...
Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police
A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
Highway back open after crash in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down a highway in Lackawanna County. Police say the big rig rolled just before 4 Monday morning on Route 435 in Clifton Township. Route 435 was closed in both directions near Gouldsboro. It reopened around 8 a.m. There's no word if...
Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
