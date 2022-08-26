ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘It’s horrible’: Biggie Smalls mural vandalized in Brooklyn

By Steve Kuzj, Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMbmL_0hWvNuGa00

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mural in Brooklyn honoring hip hop legend Biggie Smalls was vandalized Friday morning, provoking outrage from the community.

The words “East Coast” were written in red paint on the Biggie mural on Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, the neighborhood in Brooklyn where Biggie grew up.

“I think it’s horrible what they did to this. It’s awful,” Clinton Hill resident Marcia Adams said. “Even if you don’t love Biggie, it is an exceptional piece of artwork. It’s part of the neighborhood. Express your feelings elsewhere, but don’t deface another artist’s work.”

In addition to the words painted in red, there was a big splotch of black paint thrown on Biggie’s face. A team was working on Friday to clean up the paint as best they could without damaging the mural, which was originally painted in 2019.

Biggie, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, grew up on St. James Place in Clinton Hill near where the defaced mural is located. He’s a hero to many who also grew up in the neighborhood.

“He came out of the ‘hood from here, so he represents this area,” said resident Irv Pantin. “To do something like that is a big disrespect to him and the family.”

The NYPD is investigating who was responsible for the vandalism. Police believe it happened early Friday morning when the streets were mostly empty.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 11

PeppermintPatty
5d ago

Yeah, what a tragedy. Jeez, the price of gas and groceries is double what it was on 1/20/2021, our taxes are going up, interest rates doubled, grocery store shelves are empty, the border w mexico is wide open and millions of illegals are pouring into the country, every working person now will be facing an audit from one of 87,000 new armed IRS agents, but NONE of that even remotely compares to the vandalization of biggy smalls’ statue.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Girl, 7, breaks leg when a tree limb falls on her in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl broke her leg when a tree limb fell on her in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred at Ocean Pkwy and Webster Avenue in Kensington at around 10:39 a.m., according to the FDNY. The child was transported to the hospital. Mercedes Giglio was in her apartment watching […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Kindness campaign honoring lives lost on 9/11 kicks off in Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — “Pay It Forward 9/11” is an initiative encouraging people to do random acts of kindness for their loved ones and strangers in honor of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks. The campaign kicks off Thursday and organizers will be giving out free coffee in Midtown, said organizer Kevin Tuerff. “As […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Anticipate MTA service changes during Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Friday, there will be plenty of service changes across multiple subway lines during Labor Day weekend, according to the MTA. On Saturday and Sunday, the trains will run on the usual weekend schedule. On Labor Day, the subway will run on a Sunday schedule so there will be no service […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Clinton, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn and Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said. The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man punched, kicked, cellphone stolen in Queens

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was approached from behind, then punched and kicked by two thieves before they took his cellphone Monday afternoon, police said. At around 12:30 p.m., the victim was walking around 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue near the entrance of the no. 7 train. He was first approached by an […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect slashes straphanger on Manhattan train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accidental bump on a subway train in Lower Manhattan led to some words being changed before escalating to an assault, authorities said. The incident occurred on Aug. 25 at around 12:41 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman and her partner were aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie Smalls
Person
Biggie
PIX11

Suspect bites and punches girl, 16, on Queens subway platform: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (NYPD) — A suspect allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl on a subway platform in Queens Monday, police said. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at 39th Avenue and 31st Street station in Long Island City, which has N and W trains running through it, at around 8:35 a.m. The assailant punched […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in Manhattan’s East Village: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in the East Village in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, police said. A 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near Avenue C and East 12th Street around 1:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway assault: Man stabbed, robbed in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police. Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Mural#Nypd#Violent Crime#Fulton Street#St James Place
PIX11

Pigeons flock to UES as cab driver dumps birdseed on sidewalks

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some Upper East Side residents are trying to convince the Taxi and Limousine Commission to take action against a cab driver who they say has been a nuisance around the neighborhood for years.  But their complaints have nothing to do with his driving. They say the man makes frequent […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Fatal Manhattan shooting: Woman, 25, killed near Union Square

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head on a street corner near Union Square early Thursday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call just after 5 a.m. found the victim, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of her family, at the corner of East […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Women lure men from Facebook to motels, rob them in NYC spree

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Someone claiming to be a woman is luring men from Facebook to motels before letting others in the room where they rob the victims at gunpoint, police said. Police said there are seven reported incidents from July. In the most recent incident, on July 25, at around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYCHA parents in East Harlem want more resources for kids

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – It’s been a long summer for children at the Carver Houses in East Harlem, according to new tenant president Nina Saxon. Saxon said her team of moms and dads has done so much with so little, using their own money to create much needed programs for the kids. They are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Hurricane Ida: Victims mourned, survivors face hardship 1 year on

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Ida slammed into New York and New Jersey, leading to a loss of life and significant property damage from which many are still yet to recover. Officials in both states are set to mark the solemn anniversary with ceremonies on Thursday. Queens was […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy