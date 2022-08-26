Read full article on original website
Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
WTNH.com
State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union
UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the car fled an accident with reported injuries, and then again on I-84 westbound in Sturbridge on July 10. MSP discontinued efforts at the state line.
WTNH.com
New STEM lab opens at Essex Elementary School
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A new state-of-the-art STEM lab at Essex Elementary School will be open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade when school starts on Thursday. “There are lots of occupations that are related to STEM, and in those occupations, we’re hearing that they don’t have enough of a skilled workforce,” Essex Elementary School principal Jennifer Tousignant said. “Our hope is that by starting our students at a very young age with STEM-related activities will spark an interest for them to stick with it for the long haul.”
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Rich Coppola speaks to students at Maloney High School
(WTNH) – News 8’s very own Rich Coppola has the honor of visiting and speaking with students at Maloney High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Speaking to the future generation of leaders, Coppola was asked to address the students on professionalism, and what it’s really like to be in the working world.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check – Dr. Noa Fleiss: Premature Babies and Advances in NICU Care
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Noa Fleiss, a Neonatologist at Bridgeport Hospital about how recent advances in NICU care have helped support families with premature babies. Dr. Fleiss answers the following questions:. How has premature infant care improved in recent...
WTNH.com
Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen
(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
WTNH.com
Teen charged in crash that injured Naugatuck officer
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police arrested a teen in connection to a crash that injured an officer on Tuesday evening. Police responded to a “ping” for a stolen 2019 Audi A5 in the area of 50 Elm St. in Naugatuck around 4:30 p.m. An officer located the Audi and radioed for assistance, but as the officer drove up to the car, it fled the scene.
WTNH.com
Bristol Fire Department granted $270K for firefighter training
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Fire Department is receiving nearly $270,000 in federal grant money for firefighter training. The Bristol Fire Department has experienced a number of recent retirements. The grant will provide certification training for a pump operator and aerial operator. “This is a great sign for...
WTNH.com
Study shows preventable risk factors linked to nearly half of all cancer deaths
(WTNH) – A recent study by the Gates Foundation suggests that preventable risk factors are linked to nearly half of all cancer deaths worldwide. We’re talking about smoking, alcohol, and obesity. Dr. Charles Cha with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center is a cancer specialist and is discussing...
WTNH.com
New Britain man sentenced to prison after assaulting relative over TV volume: DCJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in New Britain was sentenced to prison for assault on a relative that stemmed from the television volume, the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said. According to the DCJ, Kenneth Bozeman was sentenced to prison for 15 and a half...
WTNH.com
Music in CT: My Chemical Romance, Van Morrison to take the stage
Conn. (WTNH) — The punk-rockers behind My Chemical Romance and the Irish multi-instrumentalist Van Morrison are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of acts performing in the state below:. Monday, August 29 — Sunday, September 4. Jason Isbell...
