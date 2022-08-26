ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichsentinel.com

‘Time in Place’ opens at the Greenwich Art Society Gallery

Greenwich art society presents “Time in Place” – a selection of acrylic and gouache paintings by member Lina Morielli, from September 1 through September 30. An Artists’ Reception will be held September 7 from 5 to 7:30pm at the Gallery. Early in the pandemic, most of...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Obituary: Cameron Hopper

Judge Cameron F. Hopper, 89, of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. Cameron was born on March 9, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Florence and Thaddeus Hopper. He was the youngest of 3 siblings; his sisters, Carol and Lois having predeceased him. Cameron graduated from Trinity College, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1955, and Yale Law School in 1958. He served in the Connecticut Air National Guard from 1958 to 1964. On August 24, 1957, Cameron married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Helen McClure “Peggy,” whom he met and befriended when they were both twelve years old.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Dr. Jones’ Not So Good Week

Greenwich broke the internet earlier this week. What was the issue that had everyone talking? A video from the controversial Project Veritas group showing the Cos Cob Elementary School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland making provocative comments about hiring practices, curriculum, and not wanting parents involved in their child’s education.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

A New Way to Improve How You Move

Exercise is critically important to accomplishing your physical health goals. While it’s very important to get regular daily exercise, it may be just as important to your overall well-being to understand how you perform those daily body movements. This summer, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS ) has been beta...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy