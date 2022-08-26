Judge Cameron F. Hopper, 89, of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. Cameron was born on March 9, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Florence and Thaddeus Hopper. He was the youngest of 3 siblings; his sisters, Carol and Lois having predeceased him. Cameron graduated from Trinity College, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1955, and Yale Law School in 1958. He served in the Connecticut Air National Guard from 1958 to 1964. On August 24, 1957, Cameron married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Helen McClure “Peggy,” whom he met and befriended when they were both twelve years old.

