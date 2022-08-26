C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born to Clifford and Shirley (Wehr) Sloter on June 4, 1946, in Hebron, Ohio. He grew up in Meigs County and graduated from Southern High School in 1964. He was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend. Larry spent the last 42 years with his best friend, the love of his life, and forever partner, Kelly (Berga) Sloter. Larry was a construction worker and became Business Manager of Laborers Local 639 in 1989 where he retired in 2004. He was a board member of the Laborers District Council, a judge of elections for LIUNA, district council, and local union elections, he was also a 50+ year member of Local 639 and a lifetime member of the Elks 4077. Larry enjoyed collecting records, transistor radios, and old telephones. The most important thing in his life were his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO