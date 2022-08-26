Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff. Certain schools in the Washington County and Wood County district have started to use K-9 officers as therapy dogs. K-9 officers are used in many different ways by law enforcement agencies including for...
WTAP
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge ruled in favor of firefighters in the City of Parkersburg who filed a complaint against the city for reducing their pay unfairly in 2017. The complaint was originally filed by Chief Fire Inspector Wayne White May 25, 2021, claiming he was met with interference with his job duties”, and that his salary had frequently been changed by the city administration.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening September 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
WTAP
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre city’s chief of police is retiring and the city is looking for his replacement. Belpre’s chief of police Terry Williams has decided to start his retirement early. Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz says that the being the police chief is a civil position and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Driving tips for the holiday weekend
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local law enforcement shared driving tips for this upcoming holiday weekend. With the increase in traffic volume, law enforcement would like people to maintain proper speeds and distances between vehicles around you. This is because a number of accidents are due to lack of distance between...
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WTAP
North Bend State Park accepts applications for controlled deer hunt
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. The four state parks accepting applications will be Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins falls resort. Hunters have until Wednesday to submit all applications. The drawing will be held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
WTAP
Obituary: Sloter, C. Larry “Pap”
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born to Clifford and Shirley (Wehr) Sloter on June 4, 1946, in Hebron, Ohio. He grew up in Meigs County and graduated from Southern High School in 1964. He was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend. Larry spent the last 42 years with his best friend, the love of his life, and forever partner, Kelly (Berga) Sloter. Larry was a construction worker and became Business Manager of Laborers Local 639 in 1989 where he retired in 2004. He was a board member of the Laborers District Council, a judge of elections for LIUNA, district council, and local union elections, he was also a 50+ year member of Local 639 and a lifetime member of the Elks 4077. Larry enjoyed collecting records, transistor radios, and old telephones. The most important thing in his life were his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
WTAP
Obituary: Gandor, Leo O.
Leo O. Gandor went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home with his wife and children by his side. A long-time resident of Marietta and a 1959 graduate of Marietta High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Glidden Gandor on October 29, 1962. Leo was born in Cabaiguan of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in 1941, before arriving in Marietta in 1953. He loved this country and found it a great privilege to become a U. S. citizen.
WTAP
Obituary: Anderson, Anthonette (Toni) Lynn
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg WV went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022, at 3:34 pm surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting. She was born on November 3, 1963, in Daytona Beach, Florida, a daughter of Sarah Ann Flanary & the late Rod Flanary Sr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Continues search for Vandals
BETHESDA, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s office is still looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing the maintenance building in the Ebenezer Cemetery located in Bethesda. All of the windows on the building were partially or completely broken. A reward is being offered for anyone with information concerning the vandalism incident.
WTAP
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
WTAP
Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Wolfgang Ed
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
WTAP
Obituary: Antill, Glen Lewis
Glen Lewis Antill, 84, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, after a short bout with cancer. Glen was born on June 22, 1938, to John and Clara Antill of Wingett Run. Well known to the community, Glen worked at the Colegate Food Center for 55 years, having been the owner for the last 22 of those years. As well, he was a member and trustee of the Souls Harbor Baptist Church for 41 years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
WTAP
Obituary: Havens, Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1. 1930, in Lead Mine, WV, and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena, and Verla.
Comments / 0