Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff. Certain schools in the Washington County and Wood County district have started to use K-9 officers as therapy dogs. K-9 officers are used in many different ways by law enforcement agencies including for...
Arts and entertainment events happening September 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
Discovery World on Market provides alternate way of giving donations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The upcoming museum, Discovery World on Market is providing people with another way to donate to the organization. Officials with the museum say that people have asked if there are other ways to donate and provide to the organization. And with that, the Discovery World on...
North Bend State Park accepts applications for controlled deer hunt
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. The four state parks accepting applications will be Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins falls resort. Hunters have until Wednesday to submit all applications. The drawing will be held...
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre city’s chief of police is retiring and the city is looking for his replacement. Belpre’s chief of police Terry Williams has decided to start his retirement early. Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz says that the being the police chief is a civil position and...
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge ruled in favor of firefighters in the City of Parkersburg who filed a complaint against the city for reducing their pay unfairly in 2017. The complaint was originally filed by Chief Fire Inspector Wayne White May 25, 2021, claiming he was met with interference with his job duties”, and that his salary had frequently been changed by the city administration.
Mike Molinari talks about W.Va. natives being in the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With one more day until the Backyard Brawl begins, we continue our series speaking with former football Mountaineers about their time in the historic rivalry. Mike Molinari, a punter and holder for the West Virginia Mountaineers says that he can’t wait to see this rivalry back...
The Backyard Brawl returns to the gridiron
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After 11 years of West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh not meeting on the football field, the Backyard Brawl is back!. Many former Mountaineers are excited to see this game back. “I’m sure the environment’s going to be incredible,” says former Mountaineer offensive lineman,...
Obituary: Anderson, Anthonette (Toni) Lynn
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg WV went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022, at 3:34 pm surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting. She was born on November 3, 1963, in Daytona Beach, Florida, a daughter of Sarah Ann Flanary & the late Rod Flanary Sr.
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back...
Obituary: Ford, Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, after a long battle with illness, surrounded by family and friends. Amy was born in Portsmouth on August 30, 1975, to John and Clara (Holt) Jackson. She attended Belpre High School and was a member of the girls’ basketball team before graduating in 1993. Amy pursued a career in phlebotomy and worked as a phlebotomist at Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years, before working briefly as a cook at the Washington County Jail. Amy was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking for family and friends, and video games. Amy was an animal lover and had two cats, Gordon and Marshie. Amy used to play volleyball leisurely and also played women’s and co-ed slow-pitch softball. But, her greatest achievement came in 2003 with the birth of her daughter. Amy was a strong believer in the Lord and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, in Devola, Ohio. Friends and family remember her as a kind-hearted and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone and who put everyone else’s needs and wants before her own.
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Wolfgang Ed
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Obituary: Havens, Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1. 1930, in Lead Mine, WV, and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena, and Verla.
Driving tips for the holiday weekend
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local law enforcement shared driving tips for this upcoming holiday weekend. With the increase in traffic volume, law enforcement would like people to maintain proper speeds and distances between vehicles around you. This is because a number of accidents are due to lack of distance between...
Obituary: Sloter, C. Larry “Pap”
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born to Clifford and Shirley (Wehr) Sloter on June 4, 1946, in Hebron, Ohio. He grew up in Meigs County and graduated from Southern High School in 1964. He was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend. Larry spent the last 42 years with his best friend, the love of his life, and forever partner, Kelly (Berga) Sloter. Larry was a construction worker and became Business Manager of Laborers Local 639 in 1989 where he retired in 2004. He was a board member of the Laborers District Council, a judge of elections for LIUNA, district council, and local union elections, he was also a 50+ year member of Local 639 and a lifetime member of the Elks 4077. Larry enjoyed collecting records, transistor radios, and old telephones. The most important thing in his life were his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Obituary: Gandor, Leo O.
Leo O. Gandor went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home with his wife and children by his side. A long-time resident of Marietta and a 1959 graduate of Marietta High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Glidden Gandor on October 29, 1962. Leo was born in Cabaiguan of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in 1941, before arriving in Marietta in 1953. He loved this country and found it a great privilege to become a U. S. citizen.
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
Obituary: Bell, Randy Lee
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1961, in Nelsonville, Ohio where he resided for the majority of his life. An avid fisher, Randy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren fishing, as well as, playing poker with many childhood friends.
