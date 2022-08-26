Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, after a long battle with illness, surrounded by family and friends. Amy was born in Portsmouth on August 30, 1975, to John and Clara (Holt) Jackson. She attended Belpre High School and was a member of the girls’ basketball team before graduating in 1993. Amy pursued a career in phlebotomy and worked as a phlebotomist at Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years, before working briefly as a cook at the Washington County Jail. Amy was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking for family and friends, and video games. Amy was an animal lover and had two cats, Gordon and Marshie. Amy used to play volleyball leisurely and also played women’s and co-ed slow-pitch softball. But, her greatest achievement came in 2003 with the birth of her daughter. Amy was a strong believer in the Lord and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, in Devola, Ohio. Friends and family remember her as a kind-hearted and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone and who put everyone else’s needs and wants before her own.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO