CBS 46
Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music to play State Farm Arena Nov. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music will perform at State Farm Arena Nov. 15. The date is part of an extension of the Kingdom arena tour. The tour announced 14 new dates, including stops in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Orleans. Franklin has earned 15 Grammy Awards...
CBS 46
Fox Theatre announces September events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Fall Events 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is fast approaching in metro Atlanta and there are lots of fun things happening in the cooler months, including multiple festivals, big concerts, comedy shows and theater. Check out our list below. FESTIVALS. Sept. 8-Oct. 30: Helen Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest in Helen is a...
CBS 46
Atlanta gospel artist, Pastor E. Dewey Smith talks success of his debut album
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gospel artist, Pastor E. Dewey hit the music scene with his debut single, “Your Presence is a Gift” which reached number one on the Gospel Radio Airplay Billboard Chart back in April. The gospel trailblazer spoke with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about his latest success...
CBS 46
NETHERWORLD Haunted House returning to Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NETHERWORLD Haunted House will kick off the spooky season in style when it returns to Dragon Con this weekend. NETHERWORLD will once again sponsor the broadcast of the convention’s iconic parade and bring several floats, vehicles and characters. Characters from the upcoming 2022 haunted houses Parasitic and The Undying Haunt will make appearances.
CBS 46
Atlanta prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in two years, the city is set to host one of the busiest weekends since the pandemic. College football is kicking off alongside one of the world’s largest media conventions. Thousands have poured into Atlanta for Dragon Con, a celebration of...
CBS 46
‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ to open Oct. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Harry Potter-themed exhibit is coming to Atlanta Oct. 21. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will come to 200 Peachtree Street for a limited engagement. The immersive experience brings visitors in Hogwarts, featuring movie costumes and props, virtual photo ops, and displays that walk visitors through how the movies were made.
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
CBS 46
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
CBS 46
Lawrenceville Arts Center announces September schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has announced its September event schedule. The events run the gamut from comedy nights to special engagements and a 0.5 K race. The events slate is headlined by appearances from comedians Dan Mengini, Improv Athens and Henry Cho as well new dates...
CBS 46
Roderick Lawrence wins BronzeLens Festival’s Best Actor award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roderick Lawrence won the Best Actor award at the 2022 BronzeLens Festival for his performance in the short film Silent Partner. Silent Partner was also nominated for Best Short Film. The film centers on Silas Jones, a lawyer who defends a white woman in the murder...
CBS 46
Zoo Atlanta uses TikTok to continue conversation around conservation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are new TikTok stars in town! Some have massive ears, others walk with their arms. We are talking about animals at Zoo Atlanta. The Zoo is putting its animals in the spotlight to talk about ways our community can help protect them. If you grew...
CBS 46
Oakland Cemetery’s 44th annual Sunday in the Park Festival to be Sept. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Historic Oakland Foundation will welcome visitors to Oakland Cemetery for the 44th Sunday in the Park Festival Sept. 25. It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Park is being combined with the Tunes from the Tombs music festival. Headliners SUSTO...
CBS 46
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
CBS 46
14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
CBS 46
Del Taco adds Mexican-style sandwiches to menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Del Taco has added Mexican-style sandwiches to its classic menu. The Carne Asada & Queso Torta, Chicken BLT Torta, and Crispy Chicken & Guac Torta all arrive in Del Taco locations today. To celebrate, the restaurant is changing its name to Del Torta for the week....
CBS 46
Smokey Bones reveals fall menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wings restaurant Smokey Bones has revealed its fall menu. The menu includes a full slate of entrees, cocktails and appetizers. Appetizers include housemade Buffalo Chicken Chips and an empanada-style Pulled Pork Fried Pie. Some of the entrees are the Meat Master Sandwich, made with smoked meatloaf, bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers and cheese sauce and the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs. Guests can double the RibFeast into a full rack big enough for two.
CBS 46
Delta pilots picket at Atlanta airport, nationwide ahead of Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Delta Airline Pilots took to the picket lines nationwide on Thursday to send a message to Delta management and Labor Day travelers that they want a new contract. Delta Pilots and the Air Line Pilot Association claim that Delta Pilots have been working under...
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
