Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 46

Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music to play State Farm Arena Nov. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music will perform at State Farm Arena Nov. 15. The date is part of an extension of the Kingdom arena tour. The tour announced 14 new dates, including stops in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Orleans. Franklin has earned 15 Grammy Awards...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fox Theatre announces September events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Fall Events 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is fast approaching in metro Atlanta and there are lots of fun things happening in the cooler months, including multiple festivals, big concerts, comedy shows and theater. Check out our list below. FESTIVALS. Sept. 8-Oct. 30: Helen Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest in Helen is a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

NETHERWORLD Haunted House returning to Dragon Con

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NETHERWORLD Haunted House will kick off the spooky season in style when it returns to Dragon Con this weekend. NETHERWORLD will once again sponsor the broadcast of the convention’s iconic parade and bring several floats, vehicles and characters. Characters from the upcoming 2022 haunted houses Parasitic and The Undying Haunt will make appearances.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in two years, the city is set to host one of the busiest weekends since the pandemic. College football is kicking off alongside one of the world’s largest media conventions. Thousands have poured into Atlanta for Dragon Con, a celebration of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ to open Oct. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Harry Potter-themed exhibit is coming to Atlanta Oct. 21. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will come to 200 Peachtree Street for a limited engagement. The immersive experience brings visitors in Hogwarts, featuring movie costumes and props, virtual photo ops, and displays that walk visitors through how the movies were made.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Lawrenceville Arts Center announces September schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has announced its September event schedule. The events run the gamut from comedy nights to special engagements and a 0.5 K race. The events slate is headlined by appearances from comedians Dan Mengini, Improv Athens and Henry Cho as well new dates...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Roderick Lawrence wins BronzeLens Festival’s Best Actor award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roderick Lawrence won the Best Actor award at the 2022 BronzeLens Festival for his performance in the short film Silent Partner. Silent Partner was also nominated for Best Short Film. The film centers on Silas Jones, a lawyer who defends a white woman in the murder...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Del Taco adds Mexican-style sandwiches to menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Del Taco has added Mexican-style sandwiches to its classic menu. The Carne Asada & Queso Torta, Chicken BLT Torta, and Crispy Chicken & Guac Torta all arrive in Del Taco locations today. To celebrate, the restaurant is changing its name to Del Torta for the week....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Smokey Bones reveals fall menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wings restaurant Smokey Bones has revealed its fall menu. The menu includes a full slate of entrees, cocktails and appetizers. Appetizers include housemade Buffalo Chicken Chips and an empanada-style Pulled Pork Fried Pie. Some of the entrees are the Meat Master Sandwich, made with smoked meatloaf, bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers and cheese sauce and the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs. Guests can double the RibFeast into a full rack big enough for two.
ATLANTA, GA

