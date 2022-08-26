WVU Medicine announces more than $177 million in new projects on main campus in Morgantown, as well as Glen Dale and Keyser

Returning this year to the festival is artist Russell Shaffer of Embossed Engraving. Russell is a former Art Teacher who hails from Wellsburg, West Virginia. Russell is a truly unique artist in that he creates the paper that becomes his artwork! To create his beautiful embossed engravings, he starts by carving images into an acrylic template, which derive from dried flower petals and other organic material that he grows from home or collects while traveling with his family. He sometimes enhances his natural artwork by hand-painting them with watercolors. You can see Russell’s artwork in person at booth # 41 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.

WELLSBURG, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO