ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Warm and dry into September

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 60°. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 87°. There could be an isolated shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph. Wednesday: Comfortable but breezy again. Mostly with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy