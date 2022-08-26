Read full article on original website
Related
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
racer.com
"Big question marks about what’s going on" - Wolff
Toto Wolff says Mercedes still doesn’t understand its 2022 car but admits that a team of its size and resource should be on top of it by now. Mercedes opted for a sidepod design that is a clear departure from the rest of the field, and has struggled with its car’s performance throughout the season so far. While progress appeared to be being made from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, Mercedes still sees its competitiveness fluctuate wildly, securing pole position in Hungary but then being nearly two seconds off the pace in Belgium.
racer.com
Andretti Indy Lights team to test W Series champion Chadwick
Andretti Autosport will provide Jamie Chadwick with her first opportunity to test a Dallara IL15 Indy Lights car next month in Florida. The two-time W Series champion, who leads that series’ current championship, has won 55 percent of all W Series races held since its debut in 2019. “She’s...
racer.com
Banged-up Hamlin opts out of Darlington Xfinity start
Denny Hamlin will not run the Xfinity Series race this weekend at Darlington Raceway as originally planned, as he deals with soreness from a crash last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin was one of 13 drivers involved in the lap 138 multicar wreck, when it started raining in Turns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
racer.com
INSIGHT: Rosenqvist’s season of redemption
Standing in the basement of the Long Beach Convention Hall last September as the NTT IndyCar Series was days away from closing the season, Felix Rosenqvist looked like he wanted to disappear. As his Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward and all of the other championship contenders were surrounded by...
racer.com
Alonso wants to apologize to Hamilton for radio comments
Fernando Alonso says he didn’t mean the comments he made over team radio about Lewis Hamilton in Spa-Francorchamps and will apologize to him at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was trying to overtake Alonso around the outside of Les Combes on the opening lap of the Belgian...
racer.com
Racing on TV, September 1-5
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
racer.com
Top 5 things to look out for during Historical Festival 40
Even in its 40th edition, the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival presented by Corvette continues evolving and raising the bar. Nine run groups and over 200 cars present a diverse and dynamic field that will animate Lime Rock Park’s 1.5 miles with bevy of sound and speed to delight any automotive enthusiast. With so much to see and experience, Skip Barber gives us his five things to look out for a Historic Festival 40.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Laguna Seca completes 2023 MX-5 Cup schedule
When the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires 2023 schedule was revealed on August 5, there was one event missing from the calendar. That date is now confirmed to be WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Rounds Five and Six of the Mazda MX-5 Cup series will...
racer.com
Hamilton admits ‘Red Bull has proven me wrong’
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull Racing has proven him wrong with the size and quality of Formula 1 team it has evolved into despite representing an energy drink brand. Red Bull won four consecutive championship doubles from 2010-13, secured last year’s drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen, and comfortably leads the standings this season. Hamilton says the way that Red Bull has been able to build such competitive cars independent of the expertise within a manufacturer such as Mercedes is impressive and deserves praise.
racer.com
IMSA modifies GTD rules, boosts recognition of Bronze drivers
IMSA has announced several changes for the GTD category for 2023, including firming up its plans for special recognition of Bronze drivers, new qualifying rules and the return of the Sprint Cup. Beginning at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway in January, IMSA will allow a single...
racer.com
Radical Motorsport celebrates 25th anniversary with victories on and off track
2022 is becoming more than just another candle on the cake for Radical Motorsport, as the company began the year unveiling a new name to reaffirm the company’s mission and purpose, moving from manufacturing a blend of road and race cars into the exciting world of motorsport and racing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Racing provided relief to Ricciardo after exit announcement
Daniel Ricciardo says he was at his happiest when lined up on the grid to start the Belgian Grand Prix, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future. McLaren has paid Ricciardo significant compensation to terminate his contract one year early, with the eight-time grand prix winner now leaving the team at the end of the season.
racer.com
MEDLAND: How silly can F1's silly season get?
It’s a good job the driver market is as dramatic as it is this year, because Formula 1’s on-track fight for championships is sadly all but over. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been incredibly consistent since leaving Australia, and it’s very much a case of ‘when’, not ‘if’, both titles will be wrapped up.
racer.com
Zalenski secures final eNASCAR playoff spot
The 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoff grid is set after Bobby Zalenski survived a late-race restart at Darlington Raceway. Ten drivers from 10 different teams will now compete for $100,000 over the course of the season’s final four races. Reigning champion Keegan Leahy missed the playoffs after a...
racer.com
Penalty carries NASCAR Xfinity playoff consequences for Clements
Jeremy Clements won the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, but he is no longer playoff eligible after an L2 penalty issued by NASCAR on Tuesday. Clements keeps the Wawa 250 win, but his No. 51 Chevrolet was found with an intake manifold infraction after the post-race inspection...
racer.com
Paul Miller Racing takes satisfaction in WeatherTech Sprint Cup title
Considering how late it started with its new car this year, the fact Paul Miller Racing walked away with the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup title is remarkable. Team owner Paul Miller decided to switch manufacturers for 2022 — from Lamborghini to BMW — for competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. But the team didn’t receive the new BMW M4 GT3 until February, forcing it to miss the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
racer.com
Cindric embracing the reset as NASCAR heads into the playoffs
Having been the first driver to clinch a playoff spot with his win in the season-opening Daytona 500, Austin Cindric is more than ready for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to begin. “It certainly does [feel good],” Cindric said. “Last week was stressful for all of us at Team Penske,...
racer.com
Mediation continues between Ganassi and Palou
The first attempt to use mediation between Chip Ganassi Racing and its driver Alex Palou as a method to find an agreeable solution to part ways came to a recent and unsuccessful end. With the specter of the contractual dispute waiting to be resolved in federal court if both sides fail to reach an amicable solution on their own, CGR and Palou agreed to give a second round of mediation a try in an effort to avoid going to trial.
racer.com
Clements appealing Daytona Xfinity penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing is appealing the L2-level penalty dished out by NASCAR on Tuesday that stripped the team’s playoff eligibility attached to his Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway. Jeremy Clements posted a statement on Twitter announcing his team’s appeal while also saying the intake manifold violation was...
Comments / 0