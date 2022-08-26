Read full article on original website
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Backstage Update on How AEW Handled Ace Steel Using an Expletive Word on Dynamite
– As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to have sent a memo to AEW regarding toning down the language on AEW programming. Some fans may have already noticed that Ace Steel ended up dropping an F-bomb during his segment with CM Punk last night on Dynamite. PWInsider has an update on the aftermath for the segment.
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH’s Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz’s Dad on Miz & Mrs.
– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar...
AEW Dynamite Increases in Ratings, Has Slight Drop in Viewership for All Out Go-Home Show
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the go-home edition of the show before Sunday’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. Last night’s show saw a slight increase in the ratings for the live TBS broadcast. The average viewership was slightly down this week, but the show still managed to just cross over one million viewers.
Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night
Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
Tony Khan on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley at AEW All Out Having a Very Different Type of Buildup
– During today’s AEW All Out media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the build to the main event title match, with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk in a rematch. Punk signed an open contract for the rematch last night on Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Backstage Notes on AEW Dynamite, Ariya Daivari’s Producer Work, & Return of W. Morrissey
– Fightful Select has an update with the producing and agent work Ariya Daivari has been doing in AEW since signing with the company. As previously reported, AEW recently signed Daivari to a “full-time deal.”. Per the report, Daivari has been producing and agenting some of the women’s matches...
John Morrison on Vince McMahon Wanting to Sell ‘Drip Sticks’ for His Character in WWE
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar John Morrison discussed some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE released. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’...
Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear
– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event. According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV...
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction after finding out about the Chris Benoit family tragedy, how the situation impacted the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on Chris Benoit missing Vengeance 2007 and his reaction after...
Wardlow Reveals He Hid a Torn Calf Injury for First Blood & Guts Match
– During a recent appearance on the Athletes and the Arts podcast, AEW star and TNT Champion Wardlow revealed that he suffered a torn calf injury before the first Blood & Guts match, so he hid the injury and went through with the match anyway. Wardlow said on Blood &...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 8.31.22
We’re four days away from All Out and it would be nice to have a main event announced. I would certainly hope we know who that is this week, but the question now is which way they go. There is a good chance that it is a rematch with CM Punk, but other than that, is there another option outside of maybe Hangman Page? Let’s get to it.
