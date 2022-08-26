ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 221

Kristy Lynn Ballard
5d ago

So let me get this straight vaccine companies can sue one another but we can't sue them for injury or death? what a slap in the face to all of us parents.

Reply(48)
419
Retiredlabgirl
5d ago

In my career as a lab tech, some of the things I’ve argued against have taken thirty years to resolve. Hoping these lawsuits speed things up cause I want these shots, the asymptomatic testing, the masking/the isolation and Fauci behind bars gone yet in my lifetime 🧑🏻‍🔬

Reply(2)
131
scottie L
5d ago

Anybody who got this jab without doing some research first? I hate to say it, but they kind of get what they deserve don't you think? I am sure glad I'm unvaxxed! Stop being sheep!

Reply(1)
117
Related
Shin

Post-Covid Vaccine Long Haulers: An Emerging Concept

Some people develop chronic symptoms like long-Covid after getting the Covid-19 vaccine, but it’s extremely rare. As an immune system trainer, a vaccine is designed to provoke immune responses, responses that the immune system would mount should it encounters the pathogen the vaccine serves to vaccinate against.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Covid 19 Vaccine#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#General Health#Linus Covid#Biontech#Mrna#Cnn#Comirnaty#Moderna For Comirnaty
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants

As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy