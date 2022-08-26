ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabe.org

The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower

Hosted by David Eisenhower, tackle the weightiest public affairs topics of our time. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Excitement builds ahead of Dragon Con 2022

Dragon Con is the largest multimedia, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the country. It’s been held in Atlanta since 1987. The convention returns to full capacity this year after canceling in 2020 because of COVID-19 and holding...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Operations to shut down at Atlanta Medical Center Downtown

Wellstar Health System is closing its Atlanta Medical Center. The system announced the move in a statement Wednesday night. Wellstar officials say operations at Atlanta Medical Center will shut down on Nov. 1. In a statement, the Marietta-based company’s CEO Candice Saunders said Wellstar’s financial losses amid decreasing revenues, rising...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Next-Movement / Ben Harper / Lewis Black

Next-Atlanta and MARTA have partnered together to launch the “Next-Movement.” This is a multi-platform arts and social action campaign highlighting five Atlanta artists and their works which speak to this moment in time around racial injustice and the pandemic. Plus, we listen back to conversations with multi-Grammy Award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA

