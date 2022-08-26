Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
wabe.org
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Hosted by David Eisenhower, tackle the weightiest public affairs topics of our time. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
Dragon Con director anticipates fun, food and fanfare as Atlanta's largest convention returns
While working as a first-time volunteer in 2006, Dragon Con Director of Media Engagement Dan Carroll experienced a unique guest encounter that could only be described as out of this world. “The body of Darth Vadar, David Prowse came up and asked me to help him find the body of...
wabe.org
Excitement builds ahead of Dragon Con 2022
Dragon Con is the largest multimedia, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the country. It’s been held in Atlanta since 1987. The convention returns to full capacity this year after canceling in 2020 because of COVID-19 and holding...
wabe.org
The NEXT-Movement highlights five Atlanta artists and their works that speak to this moment in time
After two and a half years of the pandemic and a reckoning with racial injustice, a new art campaign explores the question, ‘Where do we go next?’. On the Next-Atlanta project of uplifting under-recognized artists of color:. “Next is really the brainchild of several Atlanta artists who had been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabe.org
New digital exhibit 'Look at Them Look at Us' lights up Atlanta's art district
Next time you walk or ride along Marietta Street, you’ll see a new, large-scale digital exhibition lighting up Atlanta’s arts district: “Look at Them Look at Us,” a digital billboard presented by Orange Barrel Media in partnership with artist Genevieve Gaignard. The permanent digital installation rotates...
wabe.org
Operations to shut down at Atlanta Medical Center Downtown
Wellstar Health System is closing its Atlanta Medical Center. The system announced the move in a statement Wednesday night. Wellstar officials say operations at Atlanta Medical Center will shut down on Nov. 1. In a statement, the Marietta-based company’s CEO Candice Saunders said Wellstar’s financial losses amid decreasing revenues, rising...
wabe.org
Atlanta native takes lead of one of the largest Black-owned CRE firms in country
An Atlanta native recently took over as one of the youngest Black men to lead a commercial real estate firm in the country. Leonte Benton started work as an intern at the Atlanta-based T. Dallas Smith and Company more than 15 years ago while he was student at Morehouse College.
wabe.org
Atlanta announces grants to help hundreds of small businesses with pandemic costs
Lucy Sims says The Beautiful Restaurant, a staple in Atlanta’s Cascade Heights neighborhood, was forced to close its doors for nine months in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since re-opening, Sims says the eatery has faced staffing issues and the rising cost of food. “Our grocery bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabe.org
Next-Movement / Ben Harper / Lewis Black
Next-Atlanta and MARTA have partnered together to launch the “Next-Movement.” This is a multi-platform arts and social action campaign highlighting five Atlanta artists and their works which speak to this moment in time around racial injustice and the pandemic. Plus, we listen back to conversations with multi-Grammy Award-winning...
wabe.org
WABE politics reporter on Fulton DA home invasion indictments and special grand jury updates
On the Tuesday edition of “Closer Look,” politics reporter Rahul Bali discusses the investigation tied to recent celebrity home invasions and the continued investigation of alleged election interference in the 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. Two-hundred-and-twenty indictment counts have been issued against 26 individuals in...
wabe.org
Pros and Cons: Atlanta restaurants pulling out all the stops for Dragon Con's 60,000 attendees
Within minutes, large quantities of meat are sliced and stored, trays of chocolate chip cookies are baked and wrapped, and the inventory for the latest food supply shipments are signed off and sealed. The high volume of items and fast-paced movement of team members signals the near beginning of a...
wabe.org
South Fulton officials push to increase the minimum wage for city employees
To afford a one-bedroom apartment in metro Atlanta, workers must make at least $19.12 an hour. But that is not the case for the city of South Fulton. The minimum wage for city employees is currently set at $15 per hour, according to a city press release. khalid kamau is...
Comments / 0