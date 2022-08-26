Another day of high heat in the forecast means another day where at least a dozen schools in Baltimore City will let students out early because of the lack of air conditioning. This not only means parents and guardians are forced to find child care but students are missing out on classroom instruction. Life long resident Pastor PM Smith joins the morning show live to weigh in on the discussion. He claims there are three things citizens desire and deserve: public safety, economic opportunity and educational elevation. Baltimore City Schools prevent many from achieving this because there is, "a lot of talk but no performance," says Pastor PM Smith. He goes on to question the amount of money that's been devoted to the school system to solve the various problems, like the lack of air conditioning. "They get an F because they have no air in August, which is now. They have no heat in January, which will be then, and this has been carrying on for [nearly] 30 years," says Smith. The reality is, according to Pastor PM Smith, nobody is holding any Baltimore City Schools officials accountable.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO