Baltimore, MD

A Lack of Air Conditioning in Schools Threaten Education

Another day of high heat in the forecast means another day where at least a dozen schools in Baltimore City will let students out early because of the lack of air conditioning. This not only means parents and guardians are forced to find child care but students are missing out on classroom instruction. Life long resident Pastor PM Smith joins the morning show live to weigh in on the discussion. He claims there are three things citizens desire and deserve: public safety, economic opportunity and educational elevation. Baltimore City Schools prevent many from achieving this because there is, "a lot of talk but no performance," says Pastor PM Smith. He goes on to question the amount of money that's been devoted to the school system to solve the various problems, like the lack of air conditioning. "They get an F because they have no air in August, which is now. They have no heat in January, which will be then, and this has been carrying on for [nearly] 30 years," says Smith. The reality is, according to Pastor PM Smith, nobody is holding any Baltimore City Schools officials accountable.
Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
More than a dozen Baltimore schools without AC to have half days all week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Tuesday that more than a dozen schools without air conditioning will have half days the rest of the week because of the extreme heat. Some schools lack air conditioning units while others are experiencing mechanical problems, school officials said. The lack...
Baltimore City offers cooling centers as temperatures get dangerously high

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Health Department has declared Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday. Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009. Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. (410)-396-9025. Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7724. Oliver Senior Center 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861.
Police investigating possible abduction in west Baltimore

Baltimore City Police say they are looking for a woman who may be connected to a possible abduction. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights on August 26 for a possible abduction. A woman was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway. The...
'We made history:' Baltimore couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore couple was arrested this week in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol in January of last year. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr., who live in the city’s Cherry Hill section, face a number of charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
