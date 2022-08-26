Read full article on original website
blockworks.co
Funding Wrap: Venture Capitalists Continue to Prioritize Web3
Around the world, over $200 million has been invested in crypto this past week. Web3 startups continued to be an area of focus for investors this past week. Cryptocurrency venture capital firm Symbolic Capital, led by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, raised a $50 million venture fund to support building Web3 companies.
blockworks.co
Singapore Says Crypto Ban For Retail ‘Not Likely to Work’
MAS is weighing up new measures to restrict retail trader access to crypto, though it conceded Sunday banning them outright would not work. The head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the body overseeing crypto regulations, has conceded banning retail access to cryptoassets is “not likely to work” given its borderless nature and ability to circumvent restrictions placed upon it.
blockworks.co
Crypto Conference in India Highlights Building for Next Bull Market
Blockworks joined crypto developers, Web3 venture capitalists and aspiring entrepreneurs caught up in Bengaluru at an event hosted by CoinDCX. More than 500 people came together to attend a crypto conference in tech hub Bengaluru, India, on Friday. Unfold 2022, billed as India’s premier Web3 event, saw industry leaders, budding...
blockworks.co
State Street Sees ‘Significant Opportunity’ in Tokenization
Bank working on tokenizing funds and private assets in 2023 to improve efficiency and accessibility for clients, exec says. While State Street’s digital arm is working on the ability to custody cryptoassets by the end of the year, tokenization remains a top focus for the business going forward as institutions continue to show interest in the segment.
blockworks.co
Meta To Expand NFT Feature to Select Facebook, Instagram Users This Week
Meta first revealed its plans to expand into the NFT space in May 2022 and reported losing $5.7 billion on its metaverse plans so far this year. Less than a month after debuting its digital wallet integration, Meta will allow select creators and NFT collectors to post their digital property on both Facebook and Instagram.
blockworks.co
Crypto.com Sues User After Refunding $10M Instead of $100
Crypto.com reportedly didn’t realise it had sent $10 million to one of its users by mistake for seven months. Exchange platform Crypto.com is reeling from an expensive mistake after accidentally refunding an Australian woman an amount way higher than she expected. The woman, based in Melbourne, sought a $100...
