Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota needs volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising grocery costs has caused people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, to turn elsewhere to get their food needs met, placing a heavy burden on non-profit organizations like Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota needs volunteers to help drive meals...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Old School Sliders gives free burgers to health care workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the spirit of giving back, one Black Hills food truck is doing its part to feed health care workers in the community. Old School Sliders opened in June and is already on a mission to give back to the community. Tuesday the food truck, which features a variety of burgers, gave away free meals to nurses at Monument Health’s Flormann Street Clinic in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Breaking records at the Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost one year since the new Summit Arena finished construction and rebranding the civic center. Since then, the Monument has seen hundreds of thousands of people come through the doors. Whether it’s the Black Hills Stock Show or a popular country...
KEVN

What makes a great whiskey bar?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What makes an establishment a great whiskey bar? It is a simple question, but the answer can be as complicated as the hundreds of spirts on the wall of a bar. “What makes a whiskey bar? I’d say the first one on that would be...
KEVN

Very hot for the weekend

Very hot for the weekend
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KEVN

Schools open in Rapid City

Schools open in Rapid City
KEVN

Hot and dry tomorrow

Hot and dry tomorrow
KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Joel Darling

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 40 inch Northern Pike caught by Joel Darling. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN

Rapid City trash collection adjusted for Labor Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City trash collection will be adjusted next week due to the federal holiday. City transit services, landfill and library operations will also be affected. Trash collection Sept. 5 is scheduled for Sept. 6, with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day...
KEVN

Toy gun causes lockdown at Stevens High School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A toy. A toy gun triggers a lockdown Thursday at Stevens High School, bringing out several law enforcement agencies and concerned parents. Police didn’t know that when the initial call came in just before school started. A student reported that another student was in one of Stevens’ parking lots, waiving a gun around.
KEVN

Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV

Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school

Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
kotatv.com

A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
RAPID CITY, SD

