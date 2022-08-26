Read full article on original website
KEVN
Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota needs volunteers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising grocery costs has caused people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, to turn elsewhere to get their food needs met, placing a heavy burden on non-profit organizations like Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota needs volunteers to help drive meals...
KEVN
Old School Sliders gives free burgers to health care workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the spirit of giving back, one Black Hills food truck is doing its part to feed health care workers in the community. Old School Sliders opened in June and is already on a mission to give back to the community. Tuesday the food truck, which features a variety of burgers, gave away free meals to nurses at Monument Health’s Flormann Street Clinic in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
kotatv.com
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
KELOLAND TV
Breaking records at the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost one year since the new Summit Arena finished construction and rebranding the civic center. Since then, the Monument has seen hundreds of thousands of people come through the doors. Whether it’s the Black Hills Stock Show or a popular country...
KEVN
What makes a great whiskey bar?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What makes an establishment a great whiskey bar? It is a simple question, but the answer can be as complicated as the hundreds of spirts on the wall of a bar. “What makes a whiskey bar? I’d say the first one on that would be...
KEVN
Very hot for the weekend
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KEVN
Schools open in Rapid City
KEVN
Hot and dry tomorrow
The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]
The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Joel Darling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 40 inch Northern Pike caught by Joel Darling. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Rapid City trash collection adjusted for Labor Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City trash collection will be adjusted next week due to the federal holiday. City transit services, landfill and library operations will also be affected. Trash collection Sept. 5 is scheduled for Sept. 6, with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day...
KEVN
Toy gun causes lockdown at Stevens High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A toy. A toy gun triggers a lockdown Thursday at Stevens High School, bringing out several law enforcement agencies and concerned parents. Police didn’t know that when the initial call came in just before school started. A student reported that another student was in one of Stevens’ parking lots, waiving a gun around.
KEVN
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV
Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school
Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
KEVN
Rapid City parking ramp improvements coming
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
kotatv.com
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Education returns to free and reduced lunch program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Federal waivers that gave school districts the ability to provide all students with free lunches recently ended, and now districts like the Rapid City Area Schools are going back to a free or reduced lunch program. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, children...
