Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Brooksville man died in a motorcycle crash on Ayers Road late Wednesday night.
Bay News 9
Girl, 15, arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school
TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after Tampa police say she carried a loaded 9mm handgun onto a high school campus, where she may have had the firearm for the entire school day. Police say the incident was reported to Hillsborough High School's Resource Officers yesterday...
More than $30K raised to help childen after parents die in food truck accident
SARASOTA, Fla — After two children were left orphaned following a crash that killed both of their parents in Sarasota, the community is coming together once again to help. Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16. The couple leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
Community helps Bradenton children after parents die in fiery food truck crash
The Jewish Family and Children Services along with Sarasota County food truck owners have joined forces to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hernando deputies hogtie loitering gator in Wendy's parking lot
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies were in for more than a Frosty Wednesday when they had to escort a surprising guest from a Wendy's parking lot. Deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a loitering alligator, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
TPD: Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing girlfriend's cat
TAMPA, Fla. — A deputy with the Pasco Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was accused of abusing a cat that later died from its injuries, police say. Eric Harris was involved in an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21, who he recently moved into a Tampa apartment with, about her two cats defecating on the floor outside of their litter box and jumping on the furniture and counters, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Riverview man sentenced for killing 12-year-old girl after boating crash
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge sentenced a 40-year-old Riverview man for the murder of a 12-year-old girl on Thursday. The jury found Andrew Miltner responsible for a boating crash that happened on May 17, 2020. That crash resulted in the death of Jasina Campbell. A jet...
Mother-Daughter duo accused of shoplifting over $6K from Florida casino
A mother-daughter duo have been charged with grand theft after stealing more than $6,000 worth of clothing from a retail store at a South Florida casino.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based on
Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection
LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
Florida man accused of shooting 2 children after mother tucked them into bed
TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged after shooting two of his children, killing one. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 29 shortly after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, deputies reportedly found the two young children, ages 5 and 8.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Infrastructure projects to replace old pipes, fix roads underway in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the City of Tampa grows, transportation leaders say major work is needed on our pipes Some pipes are a hundred years old. It’s why work is underway to replace aging pipes and make roads safer. The goal is to provide cleaner water, better fire protection and safer streets.
13-year-old dies less than 2 weeks after hit-and-run in Sarasota
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run on August 16 died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tampa Bay area records hottest August and hottest summer on record
TAMPA, Fla. — Heat and humidity are synonymous with Florida in the summertime, but even by our standards, it was a hot summer across the Tampa Bay area. As the calendar flips over to September we can now look back and finalize the numbers of what was an exceptionally hot summer.
pasconewsonline.com
Deputies Looking To Identify Retail Theft Suspects
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are asking for help in locating two suspects that stole from a New Port Richey business. According to deputies, On Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., two unknown suspects, shown here, stole merchandise in black trash bags from a business near the intersection of Little Rd. and Ridge Rd. in New Port Richey. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22028699. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
Pasco County mom relieved after son's bus route changes
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A mother in Pasco County said it's been terrifying to take her son to his bus stop. He's 7 years old. “All it takes is one distracted driver," Heather Sconyers said. The estimated quarter of a mile walk on Curley Road consists of no sidewalks...
Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts beagle rescued from Virginia breeding facility
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Say hello to Captain, Treasure Island Fire Rescue's newest member of Station 24. The fire department adopted the beagle who was recently rescued from a Virginia breeding facility that bred thousands of beagles for research and experimentation. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received 15 of them just last week.
Pinellas Park police: 2 people dead after Ferrari loses control, crashes head-on into car
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A driver and passenger of a Ferrari were killed in a head-on car crash at about 9:43 p.m. Sunday in Pinellas Park, police say. Based on preliminary information, a red Ferrari was driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Bryan Dairy Road when the 67-year-old driver lost control for an unknown reason and spun out.
TPD: 2 Tampa women accused of burning children with hot pot
TAMPA, Fla. — Two women from Tampa are accused of purposely burning children in their care with a hot pot, police say. Chazay Durant, 24, burned the children intentionally with a hot pot, and another child was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incidents, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0