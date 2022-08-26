ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Girl, 15, arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school

TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after Tampa police say she carried a loaded 9mm handgun onto a high school campus, where she may have had the firearm for the entire school day. Police say the incident was reported to Hillsborough High School's Resource Officers yesterday...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing girlfriend's cat

TAMPA, Fla. — A deputy with the Pasco Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was accused of abusing a cat that later died from its injuries, police say. Eric Harris was involved in an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21, who he recently moved into a Tampa apartment with, about her two cats defecating on the floor outside of their litter box and jumping on the furniture and counters, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection

LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
LAKELAND, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of shooting 2 children after mother tucked them into bed

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged after shooting two of his children, killing one. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 29 shortly after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, deputies reportedly found the two young children, ages 5 and 8.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Deputies Looking To Identify Retail Theft Suspects

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are asking for help in locating two suspects that stole from a New Port Richey business. According to deputies, On Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., two unknown suspects, shown here, stole merchandise in black trash bags from a business near the intersection of Little Rd. and Ridge Rd. in New Port Richey. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22028699. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: 2 Tampa women accused of burning children with hot pot

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women from Tampa are accused of purposely burning children in their care with a hot pot, police say. Chazay Durant, 24, burned the children intentionally with a hot pot, and another child was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incidents, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

