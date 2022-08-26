NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are asking for help in locating two suspects that stole from a New Port Richey business. According to deputies, On Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., two unknown suspects, shown here, stole merchandise in black trash bags from a business near the intersection of Little Rd. and Ridge Rd. in New Port Richey. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22028699. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO