Man sentenced for running unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio

By Cris Belle
WKBN
WKBN
TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio was sentenced on Friday.

Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for 31 counts including abuse of a corpse, possessing criminal tools and theft, according to a release from the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Yost said. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”

He operated services in Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit and Franklin counties under various names: Hussain Funeral Directors, Celebration of Life Memorial Chapels, Hardin Funeral Home, Inc., American Mortuary Services and Transportation, and Shawnte Davon Hardin Services, LLC, the release says.

Hardin has said he wasn’t acting as a funeral director but instead offered low-cost services for transporting and washing dead bodies.

