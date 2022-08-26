Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Electric Works featured in Forbes article, praised for economic moves
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forbes Magazine published an article Tuesday featuring Do It Best and the company’s involvement with Electric Works as a move to benefit local economy. Forbes highlighted the collaborative efforts of Do It Best and Fort Wayne to improve the city’s housing, citing the...
WANE-TV
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores, Fort Wayne store fate uncertain
UNION, N.J. (WANE) Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it plans to close 150 stores as it struggles with declining sales brought on by a number of factors including the pandemic and inflation. The company reported second quarter sales were down 26% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
WOWO News
Demolition Begins On Hall’s Original Drive-In Location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was a staple of Quimby Village for decades, and on Tuesday the former site of Hall’s Original Drive-In began to come down on Bluffton Road. Dust flew in the air all across the parking lot as demolition crews began to knock down the iconic restaurant. The restaurant was the original Don Hall’s location, opening in 1946. The first building burned down in the early 1960s and the restaurant was rebuilt, according to Journal Gazette archives. It had a drive-in area until the late ’60s. The Hall’s Food Factory Express and Hall’s Takes the Cake building, once next door to Hall’s Original, was demolished in May and the area paved over.
whatzup.com
Chicago brewery coming to North River
Chicago-based More Brewing Company will invest approximately $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000-square-foot restaurant and brewery just north of the riverfront public space, near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun streets. This would be the first project to be constructed at North River, where 29 acres are generally bound...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Latest phase of Bass Road construction complete
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After months of construction, a stretch of Bass Road is finally open--to the relief of those who drive through and live in the area. The section of Bass Road between Thomas Road and Clifty Parkway was scheduled to be complete in October, but is open as of August 31st.
WANE-TV
Bakery chain celebrates its birthday with free cake for first 250 guests
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is marking its 25th birthday, and you’re invited to celebrate. The first guests to arrive Thursday can satisfy their sweet tooth for free at the Fort Wayne location, the bakery chain announced. The Confetti Bundtlet- a mini cake- will be given to the first 250 customers.
WANE-TV
Beaglemania 2.0: Humane Fort Wayne to receive 25 more beagles from Virginia breeding facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this month 25 beagles from a Virginia facility that bred the dogs for research were brought to Humane Fort Wayne. It was done to give them “a chance for a better life.”. Now a second transport with 25 female beagles is on...
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
WANE-TV
FWFD, Red Cross receive grant for public safety education
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department and the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana received funding from NIPSCO, a natural gas and electricity company based in Merrillville, Indiana, Wednesday as part of the company’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant. These were just...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
WANE-TV
Memorial Coliseum to hold part-time job fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is looking for part-time employees at an annual job fair. The “TEAM Member Job Fair” aims to recruit part-time workers for the upcoming season of events at the Coliseum, like concerts, local sports, and more. Schedules for the available positions include working nights and weekends, depending on what events are going on.
WANE-TV
TRAA board OKs $5 raises, bonuses for paramedics and EMTs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority enters a new era Thursday. Not only are they independent of a for-profit, out-of-town contractor accused of mismanaging the ambulance service, but now they’ll be able to pay their staff a better wage. Wednesday, the TRAA board approved...
whatzup.com
Gaither will celebrate Christmas at Coliseum
Multi-Grammy Award-winning Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band are heading to Memorial Coliseum with The Brighter the Light Tour Christmas 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Gaither has been bringing Christmas concerts to cities nationwide for more than 25 years and giving folks an exciting celebration filled...
WANE-TV
Here are this year’s Fort4Fitness shirts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort4Fitness unveiled the shirts for its 2022 fall event during Wednesday night’s Fort Wayne TinCaps game. The shirts are red, orange, yellow and green, and feature a running fox with a large ‘XV’ to signify the 15th annual event. Shirts are...
“Something everybody is going to miss,” neighbor reacts to damage at Auburn Garrett Drive In
WANE 15 reported on Monday that strong wind caused major damage to the screen at Auburn Garrett Drive In theater.
visitkosciuskocounty.org
Fun Fall Vacation Ideas in Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County
Nothing beats a warm cup of apple cider, a crisp fall breeze, colorful leaves falling down, and a comfy fall sweater. The beauty of fall offers the perfect excuse to take a weekend trip to hike amidst the bright autumn colors, go to a fall festival filled with hayrides and pumpkins, or relax near lake waters with a hot drink. With over 100 lakes, 11 nature sites, and a variety of fall activities, Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County is the perfect fall destination.
WANE-TV
Welcome center in Steuben County closing for ‘major overhaul’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A welcome center in Steuben County is temporarily closing for “major overhaul”, Indiana’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Pigeon Creek Welcome Center, which opened in 2020 with $4.4 million in funding, is set to close on or after September 6 for “continued facility improvements,” INDOT said.
Auburn Auction back on center stage after RM Sotheby’s departure
With the auction park set to become an athletic complex, it's back to just Worldwide Auctioneers and its annual auction this year. They saw it as a great opportunity.
WANE-TV
FW fire department accepting applications for new firefighters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced plans to begin accepting applications for firefighter positions starting Thursday, Sept. 1. The FWFD is seeking qualified applicants between 21 and 35 years old who will be committed to the public safety of the Fort Wayne community.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Funding approved for upgrades to Pokagon Toboggan Run
ANGOLA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run will be getting major renovations thanks to funding approved today. The Indiana State Budget Committee on Wednesday approved $1.3 million in state funding that State Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola) says will be used to replace PVC piping under the toboggan run with copper pipe.
