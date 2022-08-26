Read full article on original website
Party friction stops ballot initiatives
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several ballot initiatives ended in a deadlock when brought up to the state’s Board of Canvassers on Wednesday. One expert said it’s part of a growing partisanship in closer levels of government. What’s usually a procedural review was drawn out well into the evening as people filled the board’s chambers to […]
Opinion: The Michigan GOP is too extreme to govern
I am a former Republican state representative, and I am distraught by what has happened to my party
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Christian health care provider sues over LGBTQ protections in Michigan civil rights law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Christian health care group claims Michigan civil rights law now violates its religious convictions after a state court ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal. Christian Healthcare Centers filed a federal lawsuit Monday, about a month after the Michigan Supreme Court decided the law...
Michigan AG Nessel Won't Debate DePerno. Both Fire Off Harsh Remarks.
There's no debating a debate as far as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is concerned. Nessel says she passing on her Republican opponent Matthew DePerno's request to debate. Period. He wants three debates. The Detroit Free Press reports:. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she'll pass − debating opponent Matthew...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal
State Rep. Rendon is accused of asking multiple clerks in her district to turn over voting equipment for a non-existent investigation by state lawmakers
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Nessel braves the giant slide
BELLE ISLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The giant slide on belle isle has gone viral in recent week and it seems everyone wants to take a ride. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel braved the giant slide over the weekend. The slide reopened two weeks ago and the videos went viral, people were flying down out of […]
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging Michigan’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering ruled last week against Benson’s motion to dismiss the case based largely on...
Key players ‘optimistic’ on tax cuts, but not sure when
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the peak of $5 gas prices the GOP legislature discussed a gas tax holiday, but it never happened. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer even talked about sending a one-time $500 check to weary taxpayers, but that did not happen either. With the state sitting on around $7 billion in extra federal money, […]
Insider: Top Michigan Democrats may not need to debate GOP opponents, lawmaker suggests
Lansing — State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who's gained national attention for her approach to taking on Republican attacks, is contending that top Michigan Democrats don't necessarily need to participate in debates this fall to get their messages out to voters. McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, made the comments...
Michigan averaging 19K COVID-19 cases per week
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are fluctuating again, with higher cases and fewer deaths than in past weeks. In the last week, Michigan has seen 19,158 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths. That’s an average of 2,737 cases per day. As of August 30, Ingham, Jackson, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate. […]
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for Lt. Governor to run alongside Dixon
State republicans selected Rep. Shane Hernandez as the party's nominee for Lieutenant Governor to run alongside gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
Missouri legalizes corporal punishment in schools
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new law in Missouri that legalized corporal punishment against children in schools. While it may come as a shock that hitting children is a legal punishment in Missouri schools, 19 states currently have legal corporal punishment. “You know, most lawyers, most people would understand...
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
