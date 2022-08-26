ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Party friction stops ballot initiatives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several ballot initiatives ended in a deadlock when brought up to the state’s Board of Canvassers on Wednesday. One expert said it’s part of a growing partisanship in closer levels of government. What’s usually a procedural review was drawn out well into the evening as people filled the board’s chambers to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan AG Nessel Won't Debate DePerno. Both Fire Off Harsh Remarks.

There's no debating a debate as far as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is concerned. Nessel says she passing on her Republican opponent Matthew DePerno's request to debate. Period. He wants three debates. The Detroit Free Press reports:. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she'll pass − debating opponent Matthew...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Nessel braves the giant slide

BELLE ISLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The giant slide on belle isle has gone viral in recent week and it seems everyone wants to take a ride. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel braved the giant slide over the weekend. The slide reopened two weeks ago and the videos went viral, people were flying down out of […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Key players ‘optimistic’ on tax cuts, but not sure when

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the peak of $5 gas prices the GOP legislature discussed a gas tax holiday, but it never happened. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer even talked about sending a one-time $500 check to weary taxpayers, but that did not happen either. With the state sitting on around $7 billion in extra federal money, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan averaging 19K COVID-19 cases per week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are fluctuating again, with higher cases and fewer deaths than in past weeks. In the last week, Michigan has seen 19,158 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths. That’s an average of 2,737 cases per day. As of August 30, Ingham, Jackson, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Missouri legalizes corporal punishment in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new law in Missouri that legalized corporal punishment against children in schools. While it may come as a shock that hitting children is a legal punishment in Missouri schools, 19 states currently have legal corporal punishment. “You know, most lawyers, most people would understand...
MISSOURI STATE
US 103.1

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE

