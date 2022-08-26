Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have entered the title-contending chat. The Cavs reportedly acquired Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade on Thursday, sending a trove of players and draft picks to Salt Lake City. Cleveland dealt Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick...
FOX Sports
Does Giannis deserve the disrespect that he gets from former NBA Stars | What's Wright?
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been getting some criticism lately that he hasn't done enough to train his body and doesn't know how to be a great basketball player yet. Does this argument have any merit? Nick Wright breaks it down.
FOX Sports
With Drew Timme back, can Gonzaga and Mark Few win the big one?
Over the last six seasons, Gonzaga has amassed a record of 192-18. That's a .914 winning percentage for Mark Few's Bulldogs over that span. The Zags have been about as dominant as any program in college basketball. Few has scheduled a boatload of high-caliber non-conference foes, putting to bed the notion that the program never challenges itself. In the upcoming season, Gonzaga will play Baylor, Kentucky, Texas and Michigan State, while also playing in a challenging field in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. The Zags have proven time and again that they can handle those matchups, and will likely enter the 2022-23 season ranked No. 1 or No. 2, barring a surprise.
FOX Sports
Why NBA execs believe a Kevin Durant trade is still likely
Is the Kevin Durant drama really over in Brooklyn? If you've followed Durant's career, you already know the answer: The Kevin Durant drama is never over. That, at least, is how other NBA teams are viewing the Nets' announcement last week that Durant has rescinded his trade request and "we have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
FOX Sports
Michigan starting two different Quarterbacks means this | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses the decision by Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to start Cade McNamara Week 1 against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy in Week 2 against Hawaii. RJ wonders why Harbaugh is reluctant to name McCarthy the starter because he believes McCarthy is the more talented quarterback between the two.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Utah State-Alabama
Some bettors are very vested in the Utah State Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide game on Saturday night. Those gamblers took a flyer on the Aggies upsetting Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, then running the table in the Mountain West Conference to position Utah State for a College Football Playoff bid. The early Utah State bettors stand to win $1 million (on a $1,000 bet) if the Aggies claim the natty.
FOX Sports
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB・
FOX Sports
FOX Sports' FS1 unveils new fall studio lineup
FS1's daily studio show lineup is returning with a revamped slate, just in time for football season. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, FS1 will offer 12 consecutive hours of coverage each weekday. The day will kick off with an all-new "The Carton Show" at 7 a.m. ET, followed by network mainstays: "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" and "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."
FOX Sports
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State preview: Geoff Schwartz's keys to the game | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to break down the top five matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Geoff is not sold on Notre Dame and thinks they’re overrated going into this season. That being said, he thinks they have a chance to upset the Buckeyes if they can take advantage of an unproven Ohio State defense. RJ is confident in Marcus Freeman’s ability to get Notre Dame ready for the big game.
FOX Sports
Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas
A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
FOX Sports
Geoff Schwartz explains how Oregon can compete with Georgia | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to break down the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs. Geoff has concerns about Bo Nix and his ability to move the ball against the revamped Georgia defense. RJ jokes that even though this game is being played at a “neutral site,” it is a de facto home game for the Bulldogs because it is being played in Atlanta.
FOX Sports
Ranking Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence & Zach Wilson among sophomore QBs | What's Wright
The NFL will have five high profile sophomore quarterbacks this season with Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, San Francisco 49er's Trey Lance, New England Patriots' Mac Jones, Chicago Bears' Justin Fields and New York Jets' Zach Wilson. Nick Wright discusses which of these QB's will have the best year, and which one will have the best team going forward.
FOX Sports
Dorsey scores, Houston Dynamo win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC
HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Christian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should take the Ducks
Now that Week 0 is out of the way and Week 1 of college football is finally here, it's time to make some wagers. Bettors, on your marks!. But back to Week 0 for a moment. I told you there would be some worthwhile action during last weekend's games, and I was right. For example, did you see that Northwestern-Nebraska game? Kudos to the Wildcats for covering and winning in Ireland. If you thought Week 0's slate was a fun bunch to wager on, you're in for a treat. We have some heavyweight battles right off the bat, so buckle up.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Clemson-Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second game of college football's Week 1 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff. The game will be played at the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta. So although the two teams aren't meeting at the Yellow Jackets' Bobby Dodd Stadium, the No. 4 Tigers will meet the Yellow Jackets in their home city.
FOX Sports
Alabama, Ohio State head Joel Klatt's preseason top 10
College football is underway, and the first full week of games kicks off on Thursday. Who's going to crack the College Football Playoff? Which teams will surprise the nation? Can Bryce Young defend his Heisman Trophy? These are among this fall's many burning questions. With that in mind, FOX college...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet West Virginia-Pittsburgh
The 127-year rivalry resumes this weekend after an 11-year hiatus when West Virginia travels down the I-79 to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. No love is lost between these two teams, as evidenced by Panthers QB Kedon Slovis' comments earlier this week. Pittsburgh is coming off an 11-3 season that saw them atop their division in the ACC, whereas the Mountaineers finished 4-6 and fifth in the Big 12. For WVU to win, this game will need to live up to its moniker.
FOX Sports
CFP expansion under discussion: What might that look like?
The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss expanding the four-team format, re-opening the possibility that a new model for crowning a champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season. Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press...
FOX Sports
Expanding the College Football Playoff only adds intrigue
When college football begins in earnest this weekend, the games will still be played over four quarters, the referees will still be clad in zebra uniforms and Saturday will still be the main day to park your behind on the couch. As for everything else? It might just have changed,...
FOX Sports
NFL Top 100: Mahomes ranked too low on list, Wright says
The NFL's Top 100 list for 2022 has been officially determined, and while the unveiling of the compilation is finished, the conversation surrounding it has just begun. The top-three players on the countdown surprised very few: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald and Aaron Rodgers. And while most didn't have a problem with the names that appeared on top of the list, FOX Sports personality Nick Wright believed there was one glaring omission from the top three.
