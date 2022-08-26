Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Labor Day Parade returns to Roanoke this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Labor Day is on Monday, but the Star City will be honoring the holiday on Saturday with the Roanoke Labor Day Parade. The parade will kick off at noon on Campbell Avenue and travel on to Williamson Road. The parade started back in 2011 by the...
WSLS
Roanoke County to launch McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle service
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Calling all hikers! McAfee Knob now has a shuttle service to make getting up the mountain a little easier. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. this morning for the launch of the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WSLS
Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
WSLS
Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requests external assessment of police department
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requested an outside assessment of the city’s police department. The request for an organizational assessment went live on the city’s website earlier this month. According to the post, the purpose of the assessment is for an external agency...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. residents react to arrest of wanted fugitive following weeks-long search
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to the collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies, a manhunt spanning 19 days and multiple counties came to an end in Dublin on Tuesday with the arrest of a fugitive. According to Virginia State Police, on Aug. 11, the Botetourt County...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSLS
No weapon found, shelter-in-place lifted at Blacksburg High School
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A shelter-in-place that was issued at Blacksburg High School Thursday morning has been lifted, according to school officials. This comes after authorities received an anonymous report that said a student had a hidden gun in the building. According to officials, no weapon was found. The police...
WSET
'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
WSLS
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash has closed multiple lanes on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.9 mile marker. As of 8:06 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay...
Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
wfirnews.com
New clear bag policy coming at Salem Civic Center
In the interest of enhancing existing security measures, Salem Civic Center officials announced today that they are implementing a new clear bag security policy beginning on Saturday, September 17 (the Gary Allen concert). The new policy is designed to regulate the size and types of bags that may be carried into the venue for all events. “We are constantly reviewing our safety and security procedures,” says Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “Having a clear bag policy will provide a safer environment for our valued guests and will speed up the screening process for them as they enter the venue.” Fans are strongly encouraged to carry as few items as possible when coming to the Salem Civic Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties
UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
wfxrtv.com
Two injured after septic truck goes over embankment in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 8:03 a.m. (8/31/22): The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says Bent Mountain Road is back open after a septic truck crashed over an embankment with two people inside on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, both occupants in the truck were brought to local hospitals. “One patient had critical...
Comments / 0