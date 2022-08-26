In the interest of enhancing existing security measures, Salem Civic Center officials announced today that they are implementing a new clear bag security policy beginning on Saturday, September 17 (the Gary Allen concert). The new policy is designed to regulate the size and types of bags that may be carried into the venue for all events. “We are constantly reviewing our safety and security procedures,” says Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “Having a clear bag policy will provide a safer environment for our valued guests and will speed up the screening process for them as they enter the venue.” Fans are strongly encouraged to carry as few items as possible when coming to the Salem Civic Center.

SALEM, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO