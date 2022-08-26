ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking and entering investigation leads to drug arrest

By Skyler Ashley
 6 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State troopers responding to a possible breaking and entering arrested a person for several charges.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post were investigating a possible breaking and entering at a home.

When the troopers came up to the home, they saw somebody outside sitting on a moped. The person began running away, and after a quick chase the 47-year-old subject was arrested and lodged.

They were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and resisting and obstructing.

