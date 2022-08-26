ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Man pleads guilty to stealing ATM machine from Vestal Elks Lodge

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRYIB_0hWvHtAb00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today, in Broome County Court, Phillip Jackson, 40 of Syracuse, plead guilty to the felony charge of Burglary in the Third Degree.

In August of 2021, Jackson broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an ATM machine containing $6,100 cash.

Surveillance footage was used to identify Jackson and he was arrested by New York State Police in the Albany area on unrelated charges.

He will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison on December 19th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Men Plead Guilty to Felony Charges

Two Broome County men have pleaded guilty to felony crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dwayne G. Benjamin of Johnson City and Roy Peterson of Binghamton pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree respectively.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Crime & Safety
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Indicted On Weapons And Assault Charges

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Troy S. Washington, 45, of Ithaca, has been indicted for crimes arising out of an incident at 525 Taughannock Boulevard in the City of Ithaca on August 19, 2022. Van Houten presented the case to the Grand Jury on August 25, 2022.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say

Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SALINA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#New York State Police#The Vestal Elks Lodge#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
WNBF News Radio 1290

Syracuse Man Admits Stealing Vestal Elks ATM

A Syracuse man admits he broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an automatic teller machine almost a year ago. According to the office of Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, 40-year-old Phillip Jackson pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to felony Burglary in the Third Degree and will be sentenced in December.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
ithaca.com

Sheriff Looking For Three After Armed Robbery At Uptown Village Apts

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m., TCSO deputies responded the area of the Uptown Village Apartments in the town of Ithaca for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The victim reported that a prearranged meeting was set up to sell clothing items to an individual at the Philip R. Dankert Park on Uptown Rd. The victim stated that during the transaction the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money and other belongings. Two additional individuals forced their way into the victim's vehicle to assist with the robbery. After stealing money and several items from the victim, the three individuals fled the area on foot. A limited description was provided by the victim, of three black males. Anyone with information and/or cameras in the area is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-275-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Tip line at 607-266-5420.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Man With Compound Bow

An Endicott man will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty in the shooting of a man in the chest with a compound bow. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak says 20-year-old Carson Vanco pleaded guilty last week to the violent felony of Attempted Assault in the First Degree in the July 26th attack that reportedly happened during a dispute at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Horseheads Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Owego

A traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Horseheads man. The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says Briandavid M. Strong was stopped around 6:15 a.m. on West Avenue in Owego on Aug. 29th. After an investigation, Strong was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the...
OWEGO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after armed robbery attempt

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department announced the arrest of one person after a Tuesday night armed robbery attempt. Police said they responded to the Five Below on South Meadow Street around 8:24 p.m. after a report of a robbery in progress. The victim told police upon their arrival that...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County man arrested for burglary

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man has been arrested after an investigation into a burglary in Lindley, N.Y, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Rusty Lane, Jr., 34, of Pine City N.Y., was arrested on August 29 after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported burglary in progress on Swarthout Road in Lindley. […]
LINDLEY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy