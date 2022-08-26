Man pleads guilty to stealing ATM machine from Vestal Elks Lodge

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today, in Broome County Court, Phillip Jackson, 40 of Syracuse, plead guilty to the felony charge of Burglary in the Third Degree.

In August of 2021, Jackson broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an ATM machine containing $6,100 cash.

Surveillance footage was used to identify Jackson and he was arrested by New York State Police in the Albany area on unrelated charges.

He will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison on December 19th.

