ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy