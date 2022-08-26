WATCH: NASA’s most powerful rocket set for launch on Artemis 1 moon mission

For the first time in more than 50 years, NASA is scheduled to launch its most powerful rocket yet on Monday for a test flight, sending an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a 42-day voyage around the moon.

The launch window for the uncrewed spacecraft could occur anytime between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. EDT, NASA confirms. It will reportedly lift off from Cape Canaveral’s Launch Pad 39B.

According to The Associated Press, the six-week flight will take the capsule around the moon in a large orbit and return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific.

Without a crew, The AP’s Marcia Dunn reports that the spacecraft has been outfitted with three mannequins to measure vibration and radiation during the journey.

“The flight is the first moonshot in NASA’s Artemis program,” Dunn writes, adding, “The space agency is aiming for a lunar-orbiting flight with astronauts in two years and a lunar landing by a human crew as early as 2025.”

John Honeycutt, NASA’s rocket program manager, told The AP that “now for the first time since 1972, we’re going to be launching a rocket that’s designed for deep space.”

The AP adds that NASA’s new SLS moon rocket, short for Space Launch System, is 41 feet shorter than the Saturn V rockets used during Apollo a half-century ago. “But it’s more powerful, using a core stage and twin strap-on boosters, similar to the ones used for the space shuttles,” Dunn explains.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson spoke with reporters about the rocket earlier this month: “When you look at the rocket, it almost looks retro. It looks like we’re looking back toward the Saturn V.”

Nelson added, “But it’s a totally different, new, highly sophisticated, more sophisticated rocket and spacecraft.”

